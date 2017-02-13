Bustamante joins North American Title Co. Greeley office as business develeopment rep Lindsey has a heart for homebuyers, sellers and those professionals who help them through the closing process.

Greeley native, Lindsey Bustamante, has joined North American Title Co. (NATC) in its Greeley office as a business development representative. Bustamante most recently worked as a real estate agent at Sears Real Estate, where she was recognized as the 2012 Rookie of the Year by the Greeley Area Realtor Association.

“Lindsey’s experience as a real estate agent makes her a valuable addition to our North American Title team,” said Felecia Burke, NATC sales manager. “She has a heart for homebuyers, sellers and those professionals who help them through the closing process. This combination of knowledge and empathy will enable her to effectively communicate with all parties in these crucial transactions.”

Active in the Greeley community, Bustamante volunteers with Scroll and Fan, a local group of women who provide warm and clean clothing for District 6 students of all ages. She also supports the University of Northern Colorado Bears, the Women’s Fund of Weld County and the United Way.

Bustamante is located at the North American Title office at 1711 61st Ave., Suite 100, Greeley, CO 80634, and may be reached at telephone number (970) 304-9012.

