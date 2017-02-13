META Solutions Partners With Infinite Campus

META was interested in partnering with Infinite Campus because its comprehensive student information system is so easy to use.

Infinite Campus and META Solutions announced a new strategic partnership to provide training and support services to Ohio school districts. Current and future Campus customers now have the option for customized, local support through META’s five statewide offices. META Solutions develops, implements, and supports the technology and instructional needs of schools in a cost-effective manner.

META Solutions is the largest educational solutions provider in Ohio, serving more than 400,000 students in 300 districts. Dave Noles, Partner Alliance Manager at Infinite Campus, said customers will appreciate META’s broad understanding and knowledge of Infinite Campus and Ohio state reporting.

“We are very pleased META Solutions has joined our growing base of ESA partner organizations that provide value to our customers at the local level,” said Noles. “Ohio districts will benefit from this partnership through access to additional resources.”

Jimmy Battrell, ITC Executive Director at META, said the partnership connects districts to several benefits. “META was interested in partnering with Infinite Campus because its comprehensive student information system is so easy to use,” said Battrell. “Additionally, the system is compliant with Ohio state reporting requirements for EMIS data and is very customizable to meet the needs of all districts.”

About META Solutions

META Solutions (META) strives to provide the highest quality services to clients at the most efficient cost. As an information technology center (ITC) with offices in Marion, Columbus, Dayton, Piketon and Athens, META proudly serves more than 400,000 students across the state of Ohio. META develops, implements and supports the technology and instructional needs of schools so they can focus on what’s most important – educating students. http://www.metasolutions.net

About Infinite Campus

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 20 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education and the federal government. http://www.infinitecampus.com