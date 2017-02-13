"We're honored to be presented with this award from our peers in the cyber and information security space," said Grant Elliott, Ostendio CEO.

Ostendio, a leading provider of cybersecurity and risk management solutions, was selected as the winner in the Best Cybersecurity Compliance Product category for the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2017. Ostendio offers an all-in-one cyber security and risk management solution in an easy-to-implement SaaS platform.

"We're honored to be presented with this award from our peers in the cyber and information security space," said Grant Elliott, Ostendio CEO. “In this increasingly digital world, we need to ensure that everyone is reliably protecting sensitive data. Ostendio’s My Virtual Compliance Manager (MyVCM™) is a true workflow manage solution that automates the Cyber Security and Risk Management process across the entire workforce, as opposed to being a simple reporting tool for the security team.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Award is a prestigious award that honors individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. This independent awards program is produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of more than 300,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, individuals and organizations.

“Congratulations to Ostendio for winning the Compliance category of the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. “With over 450 entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive. All winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry.”

About Ostendio

Ostendio delivers an all-in-one cyber security and risk management solution in an easy-to-implement SaaS platform. Ostendio’s My Virtual Compliance Manager (MyVCM™) streamlines managing risk and compliance, from simple integration to workflow automation. Our solution saves time, accelerates sales cycles, and ensures compliance with the latest regulations and standards, including HIPAA and HITRUST.

Learn more about Ostendio at http://www.ostendio.com or by reading our official blog: http://www.ostendio.com/blog