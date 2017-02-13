NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, offers real-world training tools for electrical engineers, field technicians, and electrical power systems contractors at special discounts through February 28, 2017. With the purchase of “Transformers,” power systems professionals receive one free Series I Handbook title.

“Transformers” details design methods for transformers with improved fault-resistance and greater load capacity. Covering the design, manufacture, operation, and maintenance of every major type of transformer, “Transformers” provides cost-effective solutions engineers need to improve the performance of their systems.

This resource offers comprehensive coverage of:



Materials, specifications, and standards

Controlled shunt reactors

Design and manufacture of short-circuit-proof transformers

High-voltage bushings

RLA and predictive/preventive transformer maintenance

Automated and computerized productivity enhancements

NETA Handbooks are a collection of over 200 of the best articles published in past issues of the highly respected NETA World Journal, as well as the most-well-received technical presentations from PowerTest conferences. The Handbooks deliver the most comprehensive and relevant information available, including testing procedures, troubleshooting, and real-life solutions encountered in the field every day. The Handbooks are component-specific, technical resources suitable for training and reference purposes.

Series I includes:



Arc Flash Handbook Vol 1

Arc Flash Handbook Vol 2

Circuit Breaker Handbook Vol 1

Circuit Breaker Handbook Vol 2

IR Scanning Handbook Vol 1

Insulating Oils Vol 1

Online Diagnostics Handbook Vol 1

Online Diagnostics Handbook Vol 2

Protective Relay Handbook Vol 1

Protective Relay Handbook Vol 2

Protective Relay Handbook Vol 3

Protective Relay Handbook Vol 4

Transformer Handbook Vol 1

Transformer Handbook Vol 2

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.