Global Traveler, the only AAM-audited magazine for business and luxury travelers, is proud to announce contributor Tim Leffel was recently awarded for his work in the publication.

Leffel was awarded an honor from the North American Travel Journalists Association. He won silver in the Illustrated Story, Magazine category for his “Paradise Found” article in Global Traveler, which focused on kicking back in the Turks & Caicos.

Awards were given to publications, travel journalists and photographers whose work was published in print, electronic and online media from September 2015 through August 2016. Leffel is a long-time contributor to Global Traveler.

