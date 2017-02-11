Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Françoise Gilbert will speak at Sandpiper Partners, LLC’s Fourth Annual Innovation in E-Discovery Conference on the role of the restrictions on cross border data protection in litigation. She will speak on two panels, “The Role of Technology in E-Discovery” and “Cross Border Data Protection, Data Security & Privacy, Innovation in E-Discovery” on Feb. 15, from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

According to its website, Sandpiper Partners is dedicated to helping law firms, companies and non-profits achieve greater success in their endeavors, including expanding existing activities and entering new lines of business. Sandpiper acts as advisers and project developers to take on projects on a fee for services basis, and on a reduced fee or pro bono basis.

Gilbert, a shareholder in the firm’s Silicon Valley office, focuses her practice and research on U.S. and global data privacy and security in a wide variety of markets, including, among others, big data, connected devices, sensors, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. Her clients include public or multi-national entities, big data analytics companies, connected device developers, cloud service providers, publishers, internet stores, insurance companies, financial institutions, manufacturers, service providers, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, software developers, and others. Gilbert is the author of the two volume Global Privacy and Security Law treatise, published by Wolters Kluwer (http://www.globalprivacybook.com) and the co-author of a dozen other law books, including Privacy Compliance and Litigation in California published by CEB. She has co-chaired the PLI Privacy and Security Law Institute for the past 17 years. She has received law degrees both in the United States and in France, and holds CIPP/US, CIPP/EU, and CIPM certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

