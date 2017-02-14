Avery® and VelocityEHS Make GHS Label Creation a Seamless Process

Customize and print GHS chemical using the free Avery Design & Print GHS Wizard with Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical Labels and other Avery labels. Avery Products Corporation partners with VelocityEHS to develop a ground-breaking integration that makes generating GHS-aligned chemical container labels a smooth, automated process.

Avery Products Corporation, a leading manufacturer of printable labels and cards, has partnered with VelocityEHS, a leading cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) software provider to develop a ground-breaking integration that makes generating GHS-aligned chemical container labels a smooth, automated process. With the award-winning Avery UltraDuty® GHS Chemical Labels, and the VelocityEHS MSDSonline chemical management solution, customers can now create and print fully customizable workplace labels with information taken directly from their online library of Safety Data Sheets (SDS) using the free Avery Design & Print GHS Wizard software at avery.com/GHS.

“We see the integration between VelocityEHS and our award-winning Avery GHS Wizard labeling software as a first-of-its-kind breakthrough in the industry, making GHS label creation a truly seamless process,” said Jenifer Do, Marketing Director for Industrial Labels at Avery. “Now MSDSonline users can leverage the easy-to-use editing tools from Avery and print their labels on durable Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical labels using a desktop printer or the Avery WePrint® professional printing service with the confidence that the labels will be consistent with their SDS.”

Using information captured from SDS in their MSDSonline eBinder, customers can easily generate Avery GHS-aligned secondary chemical container labels in a variety of different sizes, and have expanded customization options, including the ability to resize and move pictograms, text and other information. The Avery Design & Print GHS Wizard software is complimentary to use with Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical Labels and other Avery labels, and no download is required. Customers can easily add logos, barcodes, variable data and other important information to their labels with the user-friendly editing tool, and then print on demand using existing laser and pigment-based inkjet desktop printers. Customers also have the option to have their labels professionally printed and delivered to their door using the Avery WePrint service.

“Producing chemical workplace labels is a top concern among employers with limited printing resources,” said Mike Flynn, vice president of product development at VelocityEHS. “This ground-breaking integration with Avery saves MSDSonline customers both time and money by providing them with a broad range of label format options to meet their unique labeling needs and the ability to print using standard desktop printers. In short, we’ve streamlined the printing process to make lifesaving chemical communication faster, simpler and easier – especially for many small to mid-size businesses across the country.”

Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical Labels are made with specially engineered, high-performance materials that make them waterproof and resistant to chemicals, abrasion, UV light, tearing and harsh temperatures. In addition, they meet British Standard 5609 for 90-day seawater immersion. The labels are available in a variety of sizes to help identify hazardous materials in containers such as drums, totes, pails, jugs and bottles.

Through the VelocityEHS and Avery integration, creating and printing GHS-aligned workplace labels has become an easy and timesaving process, while providing additional label options and capabilities to those looking to better communicate chemical hazards throughout their facilities.

To learn more about Avery UltraDuty GHS Chemical Labels and the Avery GHS Wizard, visit avery.com/GHS.

Additional information about MSDSonline can be found at http://www.MSDSonline.com.

About Avery Products Corporation

Avery Products Corporation is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of printable labels, name badges, business cards, dividers and more, and markets products under the well-known Avery® brand. The company offers innovative solutions to make life easier, including free templates to design, customize and print projects. Avery Products Corporation, a division of CCL Industries, is based in Brea, California. For more information about Avery products, visit avery.com.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs more than 20,000 people and operates 152 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.cclind.com.

Avery and all other Avery brands, product names and codes are trademarks of Avery Products Corporation. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is a leading provider of cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software. Its comprehensive software platform and innovative mobile solutions aim to make enterprise-level EHS functionality accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes, helping them solve complex compliance and regulatory challenges in simple ways. Today, more than 12,000 customers worldwide, from virtually every industry, trust VelocityEHS and its solutions to improve EHS performance. The company’s quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support, make it possible for customers to reach their EHS goals faster. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Canada, the UK and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.EHS.com.