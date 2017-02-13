Networks are complex and dynamic, making it challenging for IT and security professionals to secure and protect against cyberattacks. To be proactive, engineers must gain and maintain visibility in every aspect of their network.

Today at the RSA Conference, APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, announced the expansion of its IntellaStore family with the product launch of IntellaStore II+. An all-in-one visibility solution, the IntellaStore II+ captures traffic and runs applications to diagnose and identify potential security threats.

This new addition to APCON’s network visibility solutions offers a faster performing Intel® Xeon® class server processor along with increased memory capacity and speed, providing complete visibility and increasing the range of security coverage.

“Networks are complex and dynamic, making it challenging for IT and security professionals to secure and protect against cyberattacks. To be proactive, engineers must gain and maintain visibility in every aspect of their network,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “Our IntellaStore ll+ provides visibility into networks so these professionals can detect vulnerability threats, avoid network latency and decrease response time.”

The IntellaStore II+ is preloaded with Wireshark, nTop and a 60-day trial version of LANGuardian. In addition to performance and analyzer applications, IntellaStore II+’s certified applications include many best-of-breed security applications from partner companies like Tenable, ExtraHop, and Riverbed to enable real-time threat detection and analysis of network traffic.

APCON’s IntellaStore II+ offers 12 ports with 1G/10G and 2 ports with 40G Ethernet. All ports include filtering for any-to-any and multicast aggregations. Ten of the 1G/10G ports also include APCON’s advanced multi-function features such as deduplication, load balancing, protocol stripping, time stamping and packet slicing for data privacy.

In addition to the IntellaStore ll+, APCON is also showcasing a suite of network visibility solutions at RSA including the HyperEngine Packet Processor blade. Any media representative who wants to schedule a product demonstration may contact the APCON public relations team at 503-682-4050.

About APCON

For more than 20 years, APCON has consistently delivered smart, stable and scalable technology solutions that provide an unparalleled level of confidence to service providers and businesses seeking total data center visibility and security. Its customers range from midsize companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises in more than 40 countries. APCON assures superior network monitoring while supporting traffic analysis and streamlined network management and security. For more information, visit http://www.apcon.com or follow us on Twitter @apcon.

###