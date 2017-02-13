Stephanie Levine, founder of TOHI Wellness, works with Alliance Homecare client Dr. Gad Avigad to prepare an organic lunch. We have created a new social atmosphere where all are gathered in the kitchen — just like old times. The client, aide, family, chef and friends all play a role.

Alliance Homecare – a concierge home health care provider serving individuals and families in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley, has partnered with TOHI Wellness, a holistic health coaching provider, to offer healthy cooking sessions for seniors and their Alliance home health aides. The collaboration brings a professional chef into clients’ homes with organic recipes and hands-on cooking lessons to inspire a healthy lifestyle in the New Year. The new campaign reinforces the concierge home health company’s high-touch approach.

Led by private chef and speaker Stephanie Levine, founder of TOHI Wellness, the cooking sessions allow Alliance home health aides to develop integrative nutrition programs for their clients. Each session is tailored to the client, who can be as involved as much or as little as he or she would like — from watching and tasting to assisting in food preparation.

“We have created a new social atmosphere where all are gathered in the kitchen — just like old times,” said Levine. “The client, aide, family, chef and friends all play a role. The partnership enables clients and their families to have fun together and become passionate about healthy eating and maintaining a vibrant life. At the same time, we are preparing organic healthy meals for the client – between 4-6 balanced meals for the week. It's a win-win situation.”

Following an initial intake session where Levine notes a client’s food preferences and any allergies, a personalized menu and shopping list is prepared for the Alliance home health aide. In addition to being a social and therapeutic outlet for clients, the cooking sessions also serve as training for health aides to learn how to prepare, shop, cook and store organic healthy meals.

“Alliance cares deeply about the nutrition and quality of life of all our clients,” said Greg Solometo, co-founder and CEO of Alliance Homecare. “We strive to ensure that every person’s home remains a place where he or she can live comfortably and safely without feeling isolated. This new partnership with Stephanie and TOHI Wellness is representative of our commitment to providing comprehensive quality, holistic and collaborative care.”

Levine received her training in health and nutrition from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and SUNY Purchase College. She is a member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, an organization that certifies health professionals who do not work with pharmaceuticals. Levine has studied with several of the world’s foremost authorities on wellness, nutrition and coaching – including Neal Barnard, Deepak Chopra, Barry Sears, Mark Hyman, David Wolfe, Bernie Siegel and Memhet Oz. Her knowledge encompasses over forty dietary approaches from both Eastern and Western medicine.

As a food and wellness enthusiast and health advocate, Levine believes in utilizing locally grown, nutrient dense ingredients that are both vibrant and delicious. Many cooking sessions feature recipes from Levine’s own organic vegan food line, Tohi Organics Vegan Meals.

