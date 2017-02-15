Digital marketing agency Vizion Interactive announced today that following a competitive agency review, they have been chosen as Search Agency of Record for Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. This announcement came as an exciting addition to Vizion’s proud family of clients. Vizion will develop a strategic search engine optimization plan for Perennials with goals of increasing their overall web presence, driving more qualified leads and sales, and increasing ROI.

Vizion Interactive CEO and President Mark Jackson said this about the new partnership, “Perennials and Sutherland has been a leader in its field, for some time, yet had not yet taken the steps necessary to drive its presence via organic search. By working with the team at Perennials, understanding their sales process and historic conversions rates, we were able to crunch the numbers to establish a clear path forward. Our team of experts has clearly defined a project scope for this effort and were able to, with a reasonable level of certainty, visualize a significant positive ROI for the investment that Perennials will be putting forth into this effort. We appreciate the opportunity to partner with them, and look forward to reporting positive results in the near future.”

The Perennials and Sutherland group of companies are acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. The company excels at collaborating with leading designers to produce the finest luxury furniture, fabrics and accessories. David Sutherland Showrooms are exclusive to the trade and represent the finest in home furnishings, fabrics and accessories, along with the company's signature Perennials and Sutherland brands.

“Vizion brings a sound methodology to increasing organic traffic and a measureable way to quantify results,” said Allen Evans, Director of Marketing, Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. “I’m excited to partner with Vizion once again and begin driving more qualified traffic that will increase the size of our digital footprint, increase the quantity and quality of our KPIs and conversion events, and ultimately lead to more sales activity.”

About Vizion

Vizion Interactive is a Google Premier Partner and leading digital marketing services agency, bringing the process and tools that you might expect from the largest agencies, the specialized skills and knowledge of a boutique, and the care and attention of an independent contractor. Vizion Interactive provides a wide array of digital marketing services to B2B, B2C, franchise, and ecommerce clients including SEO, PPC, SMM, UX, CRO and Enterprise Analytics and Reporting.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. CEO David Sutherland and President Ann Sutherland share an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture®, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics® and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections at perennialsfabrics.com.

Sutherland Furniture® is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers, along with utilizing the highest quality materials. View the full collections at sutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market in showrooms and studios across the United States. For more information and locations, visit davidsutherlandshowroom.com.

