Wildlife Expeditions’ custom snowcoach travels Yellowstone in style on the Old Faithful winter full-day tours, now at special 50th anniversary pricing through March 15, 2017 (photo by Orijin Media). Recently hailed by TravelChannel.com as a bucket list destination, Wildlife Expeditions offers an adventure to rival an African safari.

Since 1967 Teton Science Schools has been teaching about the natural world and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem while inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education. In honor of this milestone 50th anniversary, the schools’ Yellowstone tour company, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools, is offering special pricing starting at $299 per person on specific dates for its popular full-day Old Faithful winter expeditions out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from now through March 15, 2017.

Recently hailed by TravelChannel.com as a bucket list destination, Wildlife Expeditions offers an adventure to rival an African safari without leaving the U.S., capturing an intimate experience of wildlife in ancient habitat while delving deeper into the context of the parks and ecosystem. While exploring the serene snowy magic of Yellowstone National Park in winter, Wildlife Expeditions guests travel in comfort. The top Jackson Hole wildlife tour operator recently released a short video capturing the unique experience and easy outdoor access of their winter expeditions in a custom-designed Mercedes-Benz Sprinter snowcoach.

Experienced guides share the scientific perspective on Yellowstone’s unique geothermal features such as Old Faithful, Upper Geyser Basin and West Thumb Geyser Basin, and guests can enjoy frequent stops for photography, snacks, hot beverages and walks among otherworldly formations in the majestic winter landscape. Use of high quality optics, Yaktrax traction devices and walking poles are provided, and winter expedition guests may view wildlife including the recently designated U.S. national mammal, the bison.

Operated by Teton Science Schools, Wildlife Expeditions runs half, full and multiday trips to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. While the special anniversary pricing is available only on the Old Faithful full-day tour, other winter trips include a full-day Wildlife Art & Sleigh Expedition and the premier week-long Winter Wolves of Yellowstone adventure.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:

With a mission of inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools has a well-earned reputation of leading exceptional safari tours and locating wild animals in the wilderness in and around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Jackson Hole, Wyoming's premier and original safari provider, Wildlife Expeditions offers family-friendly educational tours year-round in a stunning natural environment. The wildlife tour company has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, as a bucket-list destination by TravelChannel.com and one of “10 Amazing Adventures” worldwide by USA Today. For more information or to book a Wildlife Expeditions tour, visit http://www.tetonscience.org.

Media Contact: Amy Stark, Word PR + Marketing, amy(at)wordprmarketing(dot)com 307.734.5335