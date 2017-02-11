“People living with brain injuries want the same things we all want – a good job, someone to love, a comfortable home, and fun in their lives,” commented Susan H. Connors, President and CEO of the Brain Injury Association of America.

Every March, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in recognizing Brain Injury Awareness Month, a time to acknowledge and support the millions of Americans impacted by brain injury. The theme for the 2015-2017 awareness campaign is Not Alone.

More than 2.5 million people sustain traumatic brain injuries (TBI) in the United States every year, and an additional 1 million face the effects of non-traumatic brain injuries, like stroke. Estimates indicate that 5.3 million Americans live with brain injury-related disabilities at a cost exceeding $82 billion annually.

“People living with brain injuries want the same things we all want – a good job, someone to love, a comfortable home, and fun in their lives,” commented Susan H. Connors, President and CEO of the Brain Injury Association of America. “They want to be defined by who they are as people, not by their injuries.”

The Not Alone campaign provides a platform for educating the general public about the incidence of brain injury and the needs of people with brain injuries and their families. The campaign also lends itself to outreach to de-stigmatize the injury, empower those who have survived, and promote the many types of support that are available. Information on Brain Injury Awareness Month, including educational material and downloadable collateral, is available at biausa.org/NotAlone.

The Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, co-chaired by Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J.) and Rep. Tom Rooney (R-Fla.), has designated March 22, 2017, as Brain Injury Awareness Day on Capitol Hill. This day provides an opportunity for advocates from around the country to network and discuss key issues surrounding brain injury. Additional information can be found at biausa.org/Awareness2017.

About the Brain Injury Association of America:

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country’s oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. Our mission is to advance awareness, research, treatment, and education and to improve the quality of life for all people affected by brain injury. We are dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.