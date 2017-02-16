Mechanics Hub to Attend CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 Trade Show

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 As a provider of talent, it provides opportunities for us to engage with current and potential clients and contribute to the event by showcasing how we can drive talent and profitability through our unique network and recruiting solutions.

Mechanics Hub, today announced that for the first time, it will be attending the 2017 international CONEXPO-CON/AGG trade show & IFPE conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The company will be exhibiting at booth # 7150 in the Gold Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the duration of the 5-day event from March 7 to 11.

Mechanics Hub will be presenting their recruitment solutions and highlighting the development of the largest diesel mechanic network in North America. The team will discuss how Mechanics Hub helps companies build a skilled team of efficient heavy equipment mechanics and trade specialists in management, parts & service.

"Being one of the largest trade shows of its kind, Mechanics Hub is excited to be attending this year’s CONEXPO and IFPE," said Mechanics Hub General Manager, Jason Van Pelt. “As a provider of talent, it provides opportunities for us to engage with current and potential clients and contribute to the event by showcasing how we can drive talent and profitability through our unique network and recruiting solutions.”

CONEXPO‐CON/AGG is an international event held every three years for the construction industries. It features exhibits with the newest equipment, technologies, and innovations, plus industry specific education.

IFPE is an international showcase and technical conference dedicated to the integration of fluid power with other technologies for power transmission and motion control applications.

Meetings may be arranged with Jason Van Pelt by contacting Mechanics Hub via e-mail at jvp(at)mechanicshub(dot)com, or by phone at +1 (888) 620-5111 extension 231, or by visiting https://www.mechanicshub.com/events/ on the web. Mechanics Hub is offering $100.00 off show registration to those looking to visit their booth and attend the show.

Mechanics Hub will also be exhibiting at the National Heavy Equipment Show in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada from April 6 to 7.