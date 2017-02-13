Woodcraft Sends 4,840 Wood Pens to the USS George H. W. Bush

A sailor serving aboard the USS H. W. George Bush uses a unique wood pen handcrafted by a volunteer as part of the Woodcraft Turn for Troops Program. It is fair to say, they are spread throughout the whole ship.

Sailors serving aboard the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) aircraft carrier are now writing daily reports and letters home with 4,840 one-of-a kind wood pens handcrafted by volunteers as part of the Woodcraft Turn for Troops Program.

Volunteers turned a total of 13,720 pens during the annual Turn for Troops National Turn-a-Thon held at Woodcraft retail stores all over the US in November 2016 and working individually throughout the year. Pens were distributed to military personnel on active duty – including the sailors on the USS George H. W. Bush – and to those recovering in rehabilitation centers.

“Thank you for the wonderful – and enormously generous – gift you recently sent to the crew of the USS George H.W. Bush from the ‘Turn for Troops’ initiative. Items that are at once beautiful and useful are rare, and we are indeed fortunate,” Capt. Will Pennington wrote in his thank-you letter to Lori Haught, Woodcraft marketing manager, who coordinates the Turn for Troops Program. Capt. Pennington sent a framed photo of the USS George H.W. Bush along with the letter.

Capt. Pennington also wrote in an email: “Yesterday I was on the lowest (physical) level of our ship talking to Sailors in some of our engineering spaces and saw three different folks using their pens to fill out their ‘log’ sheets. It is fair to say, they are spread throughout the whole ship.”

The pens were featured in the January 31 issue of the ship’s daily newsletter, The Avenger Daily, in an article entitled, “Ink from the Heart,” along with photos of the sailors with their pens. A few of the pen recipients were quoted in the article, including a Yeoman 3rd Class: “It’s great to see that people appreciate the things we do to serve our country and, in return, take time out of their day to send us morale boosters. Not only does it make our day go by easier, but it shows that we have support and love all over the country.”

The USS George H. W. Bush was named for 41st president of the United States, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 12, 1942, the day he graduated from Phillips Academy. During World War II, Mr. Bush flew torpedo bombers off the USS San Jacinto. For his courageous service in the Pacific Theater, Mr. Bush was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals.

Nearly as long as the Empire State Building is high, the 1,092-foot long USS George H. Bush is constructed of 47,000 tons of structural steel and about a million pounds of aluminum, according the ship’s official website. Towering 20 stories above the waterline, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has a 4.5-acre flight deck and four bronze propellers, each 21' across and weighing more than 30 tons. Steering is done with two rudders, each 29' by 22' and weighing 50 tons.

