Plain-English Media is pleased to announce that Matt Gove has joined the Editorial Advisory Board of eHealthcare Strategy & Trends, a membership website and monthly print newsletter for marketing professionals and digital strategists at hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. Gove is chief consumer officer at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, GA, where he oversees marketing, communications, patient experience, community benefit, and government relations for the seven-hospital system.

“Matt has a lot of expertise in healthcare consumerism, patient/customer experience, and consumer strategy, as well as digital marketing and media relations,” says Matthew T. Humphrey, president and founder of Plain-English Media. “Under Matt’s leadership, the Piedmont team has won more than three dozen local and national marketing awards since 2013. His experience and insights make him a valuable addition to the eHealthcare Strategy & Trends board of advisors, and we’re thrilled to have him aboard.”

Gove has been featured in recent eHealthcare Strategy & Trends articles, including:



The Editorial Advisory Board comprises leaders in the healthcare marketing field who are committed to shaping the future of the industry. Board members offer ongoing editorial feedback, write occasional articles, and facilitate introductions between the editorial team and contacts within hospitals and health care systems.

The other members of the eHealthcare Strategy & Trends Editorial Advisory board are:

Ben Dillon, chief strategy officer, Geonetric, Inc., Cedar Rapids, IA; Kathy Divis, president, Greystone.Net, Atlanta, GA; Dan Dunlop, president & CEO, Jennings, Chapel Hill, NC; Danny Fell, president & CEO, ndp, Chattanooga, TN; John Halamka, MD, chief information officer, CareGroup Healthcare System, Boston, MA; Shel Holtz, ABC, principal, Holtz Communication + Technology, Concord, CA; Joe M. Inguanzo, PhD, president, Professional Research Consultants, Inc., Omaha, NE; Suzanne Sawyer, vice president, chief marketing officer at Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, PA; and Robin Snow, principal, Aefinity Interactive, Chicago, IL.

