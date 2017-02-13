GISinc Demonstrates SmartSpace at Esri's FedGIS Conference

Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc) creates an Indoor Positioning environment with geospatial IoT technology at Esri’s 2017 FedGIS Conference, February 13-14, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

Esri has partnered with GISinc to install their Indoor Position Solution (IPS), as part of their Smartspace initiative, in the expo hall at FedGIS within five areas. Those areas are: Defense, Intelligence, Facilities, Public Safety, and the GISinc booth #523. Within each of these areas, attendees can see a live demonstration of the technology and learn how Esri/GISinc partnered solution can help drive opportunities to increase energy efficiencies, productivity, security, asset tracking, facilities management, and real-time data analytics. In addition, the solution offers an Interactive Occupant (IO) Application providing insights into individual dwell patterns, enhanced emergency response with push notifications, through indoor navigation.

“We are very excited to demonstrate our SmartSpace technology live at the Esri FedGIS conference. Being able to stand up SmartSpace in one day, is a testament to how accessible our talented folks have made the technology and a great way for people to experience a SmartSpace first hand,” Colby Free, Federal Managing Partner.

The IPS solution relies on Esri ArcGIS Online Web Maps and Tile Services for displaying location data, which provides an API that can be leveraged to pull data from the system into Esri's enterprise services like hosted feature services, GeoEvent server, or Big Data Store.

“As an Esri Platinum Partner, we are excited to have GISinc demoing their SmartSpace Indoor Positioning solution in many areas of the FedGIS. Their continued pursuit of innovation, which extends the use of the Esri platform, enables both our companies to continue to meet and exceed the anticipated need of the federal market,” said Chris McIntosh, Public Safety Industries.

The company continues innovating Location Technology with Blue Dot Intelligence across all business sectors in the federal space. With continued growth of IoT technologies, GISinc is steadfastly working to cultivate IoT solutions to meet the increased need for the deployment and integration of such technologies which, provide in-proved productivity, efficiency, and real-time analytics.

A premier GIS services firm, uniquely skilled to provide innovative IoT solutions delivering blue dot insights. GISinc continues to implement, deploy, and support award-winning applications for federal agencies.

GISinc, celebrating 25 years in GIS, is an employee-owned company located in Birmingham, Alabama, with offices throughout the United States. GISinc has a passion for delivering customer driven location technology solutions to federal, state and local governments, and commercial organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.gisinc.com, or call (205) 941-0442.