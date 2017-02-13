"I would go so far as to say there will never be another text book, old fashioned text book printed on paper, about breast cancer in our lifetime because the rate of change is too great." - Dr. Patrick Borgen

Physicians' Education Resource® (PER®) will host the 34th Annual Miami Breast Conference, which has been bringing together top surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists, with the aim of fostering awareness of the state-of-the-art treatments in each therapeutic area and encouraging cross team cooperation in the clinic. The conference, will be chaired by Patrick I. Borgen, MD, chair, Department of Surgery Maimonides Medical Center Brooklyn, New York.

“We are in a renaissance period in the understanding of breast cancer. The rate of change, of what we do clinically, of how we put this disease into boxes, of how we predict response, has never, ever changed at a faster rate,” Dr. Borgen says. “I would go so far as to say there will never be another text book, old fashioned text book printed on paper, about breast cancer in our lifetime because the rate of change is too great. By the time you got the book at Barnes and Noble and got it home, it would be out of date…So this really makes Miami important.”

Miami Breast Cancer Conference will present 90 lectures in a highly interactive survey forum, which allows the top oncologists to collaborate to improve clinical pathways and clinical algorithms. The conference will also include Medical Crossfire® debates where oncologists can voice their opinions on some the field’s most pressing issues. This year’s debates include whether field radiation therapy is ready for the main stage, and whether extended hormone blockade needed for every patient diagnosed with ER positive breast cancer.”

Dr. Borgen added, “Everything about Miami is geared towards our mantra of ‘hear it Friday and use it on Monday.’ So, this is a clinical-based conference — this is like our tumor boards back home. Virtually every one of our 90 lectures has a clinical case thumbnail with a question.”

The conference also includes a massive poster session, which contains 70 posters signifying some of the top breast cancer research from 15 countries, so that research can take a more global approach to breast cancer care.

