1WorldSync, the leading multi-enterprise product information network, has been selected by Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) as a 2017 Reader’s Choice award winner. The company was listed in the Top 10 Best in Class Product Information Management (PIM) providers and named SMB Market Leader for its industry-leading offerings and commitment to serving small businesses across the globe.

1WorldSync provides supply chain, product transparency and compliance solutions to meet the diverse needs of B2B organizations across industries through its cloud-based platform and expert services. To further enhance its digital commerce offerings in 2016, the company launched advanced capabilities giving buyers and sellers improved capabilities to discover and expose new products and open new channels of revenue.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our customers in this year’s Reader’s Choice Survey by CGT,” said Dan Wilkinson, Chief Commercial Officer of 1WorldSync. “With the highly complex commerce industry we live in today, it’s mission critical for brands and retailers to have the most robust, trusted, and accurate product information on the market. We are committed to serving our customers and organizations across the globe with industry-leading solutions, and we’re excited to continue this forward momentum through 2017 and beyond.”

The CGT Readers’ Choice Awards recognize service providers that have a lasting impact on consumer goods organizations through innovative and essential solutions. Winners have been strongly endorsed by consumer goods executives and CGT editorial staff for their contributions to the industry.

This is the fourth time 1WorldSync has been recognized in the CGT Readers’ Choice issue in the last five years. In 2013 and 2014, 1WorldSync was named an Editor’s Pick, recognized as a global leader in data synchronization and for registering over 10 million items in the Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN). In 2016, 1WorldSync was named Best in Category and SMB Market Leader for PIM solutions in the Reader’s Choice Survey. The company is the largest provider of product content in the GDSN.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync is the leading multi-enterprise product information network, helping more than 25,000 global brands and their trading partners in over 60 countries – share authentic, trusted content in the hands of their customers and consumers, empowering consumers to make the right choices, purchases, health and lifestyle decisions. Through its solutions, technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.