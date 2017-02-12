GrocerKey Proves Retailers Can Profit from Online Grocery

We’re excited to report our success with ShopWoodmans.com … including profitability in less than a year. Past News Releases RSS

GrocerKey (http://www.grocerkey.com), the strategy and operations leader in grocery eCommerce, with the industry’s leading retailer-branded technology solution, today announced additional customer success results at The NGA Show (National Grocers Association).

GrocerKey manages and operates ShopWoodmans.com, the eCommerce grocery business of Woodman’s Markets, the largest independent grocery chain in the state of Wisconsin.

“At GrocerKey, we’ve been heads-down focused on making improvements to our user experience and creating efficiencies in the pick, pack, and fulfill process. We’re excited to report our success with ShopWoodmans.com,” said Jeremy Neren, GrocerKey’s CEO. “In 2016 alone, we successfully fulfilled approximately 18,000 orders with little marketing spend. Most importantly, Woodman's achieved profitability with ShopWoodmans.com less than a year after it launched.”

Woodman’s Markets has 16 brick & mortar stores throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois. GrocerKey launched eCommerce for Woodman’s with local pickup and delivery in Madison, WI in 2015. It has since expanded by adding local pickup and delivery in Milwaukee, WI. Plans have been made to add pickup at all remaining Woodman’s locations in 2017.

Online Shoppers Buy More - Lots More

In just its first few months of eCommerce, Woodman’s experienced a 65-75% jump in new customers

and an average order size over 5.5 times that of in-store customers. Specifically, average online order size at ShopWoodmans.com in the first few months of operation was $134, then jumped to $144 in the following quarter, and has now exceeded $150 for ten consecutive months, according to Woodman’s vice president Clint Woodman.

“I’m very excited about ShopWoodmans.com,” said Clint Woodman, “and how it can grow moving forward. It allows us to really differentiate from our competitors by providing another way to shop our broad assortment and choose a service that’s convenient for them.”

During 2016, GrocerKey added ten active retailers besides Woodman’s, including four with $650M+ in annual revenues, and six grocery retail chains with ten or more stores.

Find GrocerKey at The NGA Show in booth number 18 at the Mirage Hotel. The showfloor is open 12pm-5pm Monday, February 13th, and 11am-3pm Tuesday, February 14th.

About GrocerKey Inc.

GrocerKey, founded in 2014 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, helps brick & mortar grocery retailers adapt to a digital and mobile world. GrocerKey offers a retailer-branded eCommerce grocery technology solution for mid- to large-sized brick & mortar chains that enables local “click & collect” and delivery services, in addition to offering them valuable trade secrets and insights from decades of operational experience. The eCommerce grocery technology solution incorporates a mobile-optimized eCommerce store, a management dashboard to oversee store-level operations and update settings in real time, and a “Pick, Pack & Fulfill” mobile app for operational efficiency. The GrocerKey team has more than 50 years of eCommerce grocery experience, and GrocerKey is the only eCommerce grocery technology company that manages and operates an eCommerce grocery business on behalf of a multi-billion dollar grocery chain. GrocerKey achieved 9X revenue growth in 2016 compared to 2015. For more information, please visit http://www.GrocerKey.com or email contact(at)GrocerKey(dot)com.