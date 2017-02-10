uBiome has been involved in this work for several years, including our project with the CDC... SmartBiome ID is another step in this evolution, enabling broader understanding of pathogens in a variety of sample types in the clinical setting.

Microbial genomics leader uBiome announces SmartBiome ID™ -- the first application on its SmartBiome™ platform, announced in 2016. Using uBiome’s precision sequencing™ technology, SmartBiome ID allows hypothesis-free detection of hundreds of bacterial, viral, fungal, and eukaryotic targets from a single sample of a variety of types, including blood, stool, and urine, among others.

uBiome’s clinical laboratory received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in 2016 after a rigorous process of inspection and qualification. uBiome’s clinical laboratory is also certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) under CLIA. Only the top 2.75 percent of laboratories are CAP-accredited.

Dr. Jessica Richman, CEO and co-founder of uBiome, says: “uBiome has been involved in this work for several years, including our continuing project with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, publicly announced in December 2015, and other studies on related topics such as sepsis since 2014. SmartBiome ID is another step in this evolution, enabling broader understanding of pathogens in a variety of sample types in the clinical setting.”

Hospitals, physicians, and other partners interested in partnering with uBiome to pilot SmartBiome ID in their clinics and institutions can sign up for more information here: ubome.com/go/smartbiomeidform

Dr. Zachary Apte, CTO and co-founder of uBiome, and Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics at the University of California, San Francisco adds: “One of the most exciting aspects of this assay is that our microbial genomics techniques allow us to interrogate both cell-free DNA and lysates. I’m excited about the inventions our team has created over the past several years that have enabled the development of SmartBiome ID and the tools it allows us to offer in terms of pathogen detection.”

