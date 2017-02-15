Atlas Wearables, today announced the launch of Shape, a 24/7 Digital Fitness Coach that lives in a slim heart rate band. Shape not only tracks daily activity and sleep, but also tracks and guides users through personalized workouts.

CoachAI is the latest innovation from Atlas Wearables that combines Atlas’ knowledge and experience from hundreds of thousands of workouts and makes them available in a slim heart rate band and accompanying app (available for both iOS and Android phones). Shape considers metrics from Atlas Motion Tracking, including form and personal bests, to find the ideal workout to help users reach their goals.

Atlas Motion Tracking is Atlas Wearable’s machine learning system that was built based on Atlas’ experience studying human motion and developing the Atlas Wristband, Wristband2, Atlas for Wear and Atlas Engine fitness products. Shape leverages Motion Tracking to automatically track workouts including recognizing specific exercises, counting reps, generating metrics, and logging rest intervals. For example, if a user does jumping jacks when they should be doing push-ups Shape knows, or if they're not reaching up after they burpees, Shape knows.

Availability

Atlas is back to crowdfunding after previously successful campaign with the Atlas Wristband raising $638,029 USD, crushing the original goal by over 500%. Shape is available for preorder at atlasshape.com starting at $59.

Key Points

Simple, Powerful Design: Ergonomic design fits comfortably on the wrist and packs a battery designed to last all week.

Macro Knowledge-Learning System: Shape takes daily fitness data including daily activity, steps and sleep, and along with over a dozen metrics from MotionAI, to create the ideal workout to measure fitness level and help reach fitness goals. Shape sends messages like a personal trainer, providing feedback on workouts and recommendations to meet goals.

Real-Time Audio Coaching: In-Workout Coaching provides motivation and guidance in the form of simple actionable feedback and knowledge while working out. Shape provides real-time audio cues like: “Slow down rep speed to burn fat more effectively!”

Metrics Distilled by Artificial Intelligence: No one should stare at data to get results. CoachAI distills workout metrics down to simple actionable feedback and knowledge such as strategic planning like: “Let’s do a recovery workout tomorrow so new records can be set tomorrow!”

About Atlas Wearables, Inc.

Atlas Wearables is a data-driven, technology company focused on people who exercise and coach. Atlas builds devices and software infrastructure to help anyone take control of their workout routine and fitness content. Atlas Wearables is dedicated to building a future with truly automatic exercise detection, logging and analysis to help young athletes and enthusiasts achieve greatness. Atlas was started in January 2013 by pre-school friends Peter Li and Michael Kasparian. In 2015, Peter and Mike were recognized by the Forbes Magazine “30 Under 30”.

