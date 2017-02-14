Fuhrmann Health Center Chooses InboundMD

InboundMD (http://www.inboundmd.com), an all-in-one marketing solution for doctors, dentists and other healthcare providers, announced today that Fuhrmann Health Center has chosen InboundMD to power the practice website, patient acquisition and reputation management campaigns.

According to Pew Research, health is the number one content topic with 80% of US adult internet users having searched online for health information. Search engines, social networks and doctor review websites are increasingly becoming the default way in which patients find, evaluate and decide to choose a provider in their area.

With InboundMD doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals get a powerful suite of marketing tools and creative services that help automate:



Patient acquisition;

Online scheduling;

Reputation management;

And social media campaigns.

The InboundMD healthcare marketing platform is managed from a user friendly online dashboard that provides insight into analytics and key performance metrics. Healthcare practices using InboundMD have seen over 100% increases in website traffic, 200% improvements in search engine rankings and a 500% return on their monthly investment.

“In the competitive field of chiropractic care, independent providers must stay in front of patients who are going online to find, evaluate and decide on a health care provider,” said Garrett Smith, Founder of InboundMD. “We’re excited to work with Dr. Fuhrmann to help him grow his practice with our proven methods.”

InboundMD has been deployed to increase awareness of Fuhrmann Health Center’s unique specialities in providing natural, drug-free, and non surgical treatments to relieve pain, restore mobility, and treat musculoskeletal conditions.

“I needed a digital partner to redesign and optimize my website to attract the right patients, improve my rankings on search engines, and to help me provide valuable information about chiropractic treatment options and conditions to my patients online,” said Dr. Nicholas Fuhrmann, Owner of Fuhrmann Health Center. “Thanks to InboundMD, I no longer have to worry about managing multiple software tools or service vendors in order to effectively market and grow my practice. This has allowed me to both see and spend more time with my patients.”

For more information about the InboundMD all-in-one healthcare marketing solution, please visit http://www.InboundMD.com and for more information about chiropractic care in Orchard Park, NY, visit Fuhrmann Health Center at http://fuhrmannhealth.inboundmd.com/.

About InboundMD

InboundMD is an all-in-one digital marketing solution for doctors, dentists and other healthcare providers. InboundMD automates internet marketing with an innovative software platform and creative services that allow healthcare practices to acquire desired patient cases, centrally manage their professional reputation and engage with patients through social content campaigns without having to be a marketing expert. For more information about InboundMD, please visit http://www.InboundMD.com.

About Fuhrmann Health Center and Dr. Nicholas A. Fuhrmann, DC

Dr. Nicholas A. Fuhrmann is a lifelong Orchard Park, NY resident. After graduating from Orchard Park High School, Dr. Fuhrmann spent the next eight years at D’Youville College where he earned a B.S. in Biology, and D.C. (Doctor of Chiropractic). As a graduate of D’Youville College’s Chiropractic Program, he is highly skilled at the art and science of chiropractic. Dr. Fuhrmann has vast experience from Erie County Medical Hospital, UB Neurosurgery, and the D’Youville College Chiropractic Health Centers. The Fuhrmann Health Center takes a holistic approach to healing. We treat the whole person; Mind, Body, and Spirit. We do not simply “crack your back,” we restore function and strive for optimum health.