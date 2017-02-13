We are confident this resource will add real value for Oregon attorneys.

NobleForms, LLC has launched ‘Oregon Estate Planning’ as a complete estate planning program for Oregon attorneys. The forms work for both simple and complex estates and include: Client Information Form, Will, Revocable Living Trust, Trust Certification, Power of Attorney, Advance Directive to Physicians, HIPAA Release, Spreadsheet Documenting Assets, Transfer Documents including Deeds, Assignments, and Letters of Instruction to Financial Institutions - and more. Supplemental estate planning forms will be added to the product in the coming months.

Jonathan Hoy, Vice President of HotDocs Market, commented: “We are excited to welcome NobleForms, LLC as the latest publisher of automated legal content on HotDocs Market. HotDocs Market continues to expand rapidly, adding new subscribers who are able to save themselves time and money through the efficiency of document assembly technology. To date, thousands of legal professionals throughout the country have improved their practices through the use of automated legal forms from HotDocs Market and we are confident that attorneys and paralegals in Oregon will experience these same benefits from the ‘Oregon Estate Planning’ forms.”

Richard Noble, owner of NobleForms, LLC, and practicing Oregon estate planning attorney, commented: “We are thrilled to offer ‘Oregon Estate Planning’ on HotDocs Market. As a fully automated estate planning document assembly system, we are confident this resource will add real value for Oregon attorneys, especially younger attorneys, and help them in their practices.”

For more information about NobleForms, LLC and ‘Oregon Estate Planning’, including answers to frequently asked questions, please visit NobleForms, LLC’s webpage at http://www.NobleForms.com and http://www.hotdocsmarket.com/Marketplace > NobleForms, LLC.

Subscriptions to Oregon Estate Planning are available at http://www.hotdocsmarket.com/Marketplace.

HotDocs Market applies HotDocs’ powerful document assembly technology to publishers’ content, enabling subscribers to quickly and easily complete a form to generate a document – or set of documents. The form’s answers are automatically applied to produce an accurate, customized document that minimizes risk, and saves time, effort and cost - thereby providing attorneys with increased bandwidth to focus on clients.

About HotDocs

With over one million customers in 42 countries, HotDocs is the global leader in document assembly software. By automating the production of high volume, repeat documentation, document assembly facilitates a vast reduction in time spent on contracts, agreements, and other legal paperwork. HotDocs is widely used in the legal, banking, insurance, government, and corporate sectors to increase accuracy, reduce costs, eliminate risk, and improve efficiency.

The most recent innovation from HotDocs is HotDocs Market – an online document assembly platform that allows experts to publish and sell automated legal documents and forms to attorneys throughout the USA. Publishers already using HotDocs Market include the State Bar Association of Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, Ohio and commercial publishers ALL-STATE LEGAL, James Publishing, and LexisNexis.

About NobleForms, LLC

NobleForms, LLC provides estate planning forms for Oregon Attorneys. NobleForms, LLC was founded by Oregon attorney Richard Noble who practices in the area of estate planning, trust administration and probate at his office in West Linn, Oregon. Mr. Noble has been a member of the Oregon State Bar for over 45 years, and is also a member of the Estate Planning Section of the Oregon State Bar and a member of the Estate Planning Council of Portland.

For additional information, visit http://www.NobleForms.com.