Netvibes, the leader in Dashboard Intelligence, today announced the launch of its newly revamped website, netvibes.com, along with a new wizard and interface that brings the power of dashboarding to everyone—from consumers, to business professionals, to teams and enterprises. Anyone can sign up for a dashboard at netvibes.com, follow a few simple instructions and instantly create one’s own custom dashboard to monitor any brand, topic, market or event.

For years, millions of users have relied on Netvibes dashboards to be their “front page” of the internet, aggregating RSS feeds, websites and everything else they care about online into one dashboard view for easy reading. Consumers use Netvibes to manage their digital lives, including reading articles, engaging on social media, automatically controlling smart devices and more. Business users rely on Netvibes Dashboard Intelligence to analyze company metrics and social mentions, delivering real-time insights into how trends and campaigns impact their business, while driving faster decisions through automation.

New Netvibes wizard: Create a dashboard in minutes

Today with the launch of the new netvibes.com and an improved dashboard wizard, Netvibes is expanding Dashboard Intelligence to every user, from consumers to professionals, enabling everyone to save time while gaining more value from the internet. At sign-up, new users will encounter our easy-to-use wizard: simply pick your library of sources, enter your keywords of special interest, and click “Dashboard it!” That’s it. In just minutes, everyone can create their own custom dashboard tailored to their unique interests. The new and improved dashboard wizard is currently available for new Netvibes users only but will soon be expanded to all existing Netvibes users, enabling people to easily create new dashboards on the fly to cover any topic.

Netvibes Premium

To ensure that everyone can experience the full power of Dashboard Intelligence, the new netvibes.com will automatically upgrade all new users to Netvibes Premium, our full-featured analytic dashboard for professionals, for a 14-day free trial with no credit card and no commitment. Premium users can analyze social metrics, visualize data with custom charts, and connect external datasets and cloud services to the dashboard to compare and analyze everything together. To learn more about how professionals use Dashboard Intelligence, read our Premium case study.

Netvibes VIP

At the conclusion of the Premium 14-day free trial, users who do not subscribe to Premium will be granted access to Netvibes VIP for a further 7-day free trial. At only $2/month, Netvibes VIP is the useful dashboard for anyone who wants to track specific topics online. Although lacking analytics and other Premium tools, Netvibes VIP offers special features including Tracked Topics, Universal Search, faster feeds, 24-hour priority support, unlimited Potions and more. Learn more about how people use Netvibes VIP by reading the case study.

Netvibes Basic

At the end of the 7-day VIP trial, user dashboards will switch to Netvibes Basic, the 100% free dashboard and reader. Basic users can read articles, use apps, engage on social media, and control automated interactions through Potions. Basic users are limited to 5 active Potions at once, while VIP and Premium users have access to unlimited Potions. Users can upgrade to VIP or Premium at any time to regain access to those gated features on the dashboard. Read the case study to learn how people use Netvibes Basic, or explore all of Netvibes offerings on our website.

Quote

“Netvibes’ mission to help everyone, from consumers to enterprise teams, to make sense of the immense wealth of information available online and within organizations, and then convert those insights into actionable and automatable intelligence, so people can make better decisions faster and achieve more in less time,” said Freddy Mini, CEO of Netvibes. “We are excited about the new netvibes.com, which is the next evolution of Netvibes, delivering the power of Dashboard Intelligence to individuals at all levels. We invite anyone who is curious about dashboards to give Netvibes a try, without any obligation. See how a custom dashboard can help you save time, focus on what matters and get more done, in your personal life and your business.”

Availability

Netvibes Dashboards are available immediately at http://www.netvibes.com for individual users and at http://www.netvibesbusiness.com for teams and enterprises. Netvibes is also available as part of the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform at http://www.3ds.com/products-services/netvibes/.

For more information or to request a free demo, please contact Netvibes.

About Netvibes

Netvibes, part of Dassault Systèmes, is the leader in Dashboard Intelligence, enabling individuals and enterprises to aggregate and analyze information on real-time, personalized dashboards to drive better, faster decision-making. Users at all levels can collaborate, share knowledge and understand everything that matters to their role, across all internal systems and across the social web, anywhere, anytime, on any device. To maximize opportunities and to mitigate threats, organizations can automate their business logic to act automatically, 24/7/365, in response to events or data triggers with Netvibes Potions. Millions of consumers use Netvibes’ award-winning dashboards to manage their digital lives, aggregating news, social media, apps, IoT smart devices and more.

