By combining Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center platform with Dizzion’s cloud delivered desktops, BPOs and contact centers can improve agent efficiency, enable agents to work from any location, and meet changing customer experience communication trends.

Combined, these two solutions will help contact centers and their employees work faster and more efficiently while keeping tight control of security, data and compliance. Bright Pattern chose to partner with Dizzion because Dizzion’s solution fully supports softphone integration and video, allowing for robust, reliable communication within virtual desktops.

“Dizzion is excited to partner together with Bright Pattern given our mutual focus on providing best in class end user experience to our customers,” said Sean McCaffery, Senior Director of Channel Sales at Dizzion. “Our offerings are complementary to provide agents and work at home employees flexible, secure and robust solutions to innovate and drive growth.”

“The partnership of Bright Pattern and Dizzion brings tremendous value to companies who want the security and compliance benefits of a virtual desktop combined with enabling omnichannel communication with their customers,” said Darren Prine, Senior Sales Executive at Bright Pattern. “This is a brilliant strategic partnership where both companies and customers win.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center solutions help simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers. Bright Pattern’s Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

About Dizzion

Established in 2011, Dizzion, Inc. is a global provider of end-user computing services, including cloud-delivered Desktops as a Service (DaaS), paired with complementary offerings like secure endpoints, application delivery and storage. The company is delivering the next generation of virtual desktop solutions to meet the demands of a remote global workforce in industries with stringent security and compliance needs, including business process outsourcing, financial services, healthcare and insurance. Dizzion’s mission is to enable users to securely access applications and data from any device, anywhere increasing mobility and productivity. To learn more about Dizzion, visit http://www.dizzion.com.