New Summer STEM Camps in Dubai and Hong Kong: iD Tech Goes Global

Now students in Hong Kong and Dubai can benefit from the iD Tech experience. We are so excited to be working with these prestigious locations to bring almost two decades of technology education experience and the spirit of Silicon Valley to Dubai and Hong Kong.

The #1 tech camp and leader in STEM education in the United States, iD Tech, has partnered with GEMS Nations Academy and The University of Hong Kong (HKU) to bring technology camps to international students in summer 2017.

“We are so excited to be working with these prestigious locations to bring almost two decades of technology education experience and the spirit of Silicon Valley to Dubai and Hong Kong,” says Joy Meserve, Chief Program Officer of iD Tech. “While visiting Dubai and Hong Kong, I spent time visiting with students and teachers from top private schools. Seeing their enthusiasm for technology and passion for learning, I knew iD Tech would be well received.”

Over the years, thousands of families have traveled from all over Asia and the Middle East to attend iD Tech programs in the US. Now, students in Dubai and Hong Kong will receive the same world-class instruction from top-notch staff right in their backyard. With only eight students per instructor, students will spend the week exploring technology, creating an impressive project, and building skills for college and beyond. iD Tech delivers the academic rigor and hands-on experience that students need to build a competitive advantage for their future.

The GEMS Nations Academy facilities are of bold and creative design, with inspiring interior spaces housing technology-rich learning environments. The campus goes beyond state-of-the-art and provides a stimulating environment for students. Here, kids and teens will be to be immersed in Java and C++ coding, LEGO and VEX robotics, in addition to engineering and game design courses. Courses will be held at GEMS Nations Academy for eight weeks starting July 2, 2017.

The University of Hong Kong is the territory’s oldest institute of higher learning and is an internationally recognized, research-led, comprehensive university. While recognizing the strength of its heritage and traditions, HKU also engages in frontier research and academic endeavours that reflect and address the needs of an ever-changing, knowledge-based world. Courses will primarily focus on coding for kids and teens, and will also include electrical engineering and game design. Courses will be held at The University of Hong Kong for seven weeks starting June 26, 2017.

“These new locations are just the first step in our international opportunities,” says Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. “We plan to grow our program overseas to deliver our unique blend of essential STEM education and summer fun to additional campuses across the Middle East and Asia.”

About iD Tech

iD Tech is the leader in summer STEM education programs for students ages 6–18. Over 275,000 students have attended iD Tech since 1999. Camps are held at over 150 prestigious campuses in the United States, including Stanford, Harvard, UCLA and many others. In addition to its flagship program, iD Tech Camps, the company offers four distinct divisions all aimed at delivering inventive technology experiences to the next generation—one student at a time. Learn more at iDTech.com.