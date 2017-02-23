This recognition is a natural extension of what we stand for. - Arun Nair, CEO of AstaReal USA

Today AstaReal USA announced its newly earned distinction as the Preferred Supplier of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC). This makes AstaReal® the first qualified brand of natural astaxanthin for use in pet supplementation.

Carefully grown and harvested in fully regulated indoor bioreactors in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S.A., AstaReal USA has earned this distinctive NASC Preferred Supplier Status for aligning with the Council’s mission of “Good Manufacturing Practice Quality Standards,” which includes precisely monitored and implemented quality control and strict label guidelines. AstaReal natural astaxanthin is non-GMO Project verified, suitable for vegetarians, and certified Kosher and Halal.

Arun Nair, CEO of AstaReal USA, commented, “We are delighted to be part of a quality conscious manufacturers’ guild that commits to and practices the highest standards of safety and quality backed by science. This recognition is a natural extension of what we stand for. With AstaReal being the first and only preferred supplier of natural astaxanthin recognized by NASC, customers using AstaReal ingredients can be assured that product compliance for the safety of their companion animals is a top priority.”

Since 1994, AstaReal’s natural astaxanthin has been researched in over 140 published studies including 70 clinical trials. The results have shown that natural astaxanthin helps promote such areas as joint health¹, eye health², skin health³, cardiovascular health⁴, anti-fatigue⁵, general cognitive function⁶, sleep⁷, and muscle endurance⁸. The results have also shown parallel results with improvement in immune function⁹, endurance¹⁰, coat health¹¹, eye health¹², sleep¹³ and general well-being¹⁴ in companion animals. Now with its NASC Preferred Supplier status, AstaReal USA is able to introduce AstaReal natural astaxanthin’s superior health benefits to companion animals.

Astaxanthin is the most powerful naturally occurring antioxidant, shown to be 6,000 times more potent than Vitamin C and 800 times more potent than CoQ10 (Nishida Y. et al. Carotenoid Science, Vol.11, 2007, 16-20). Some antioxidants, like vitamin C, can exhibit prooxidant behavior in the presence of high concentrations of free radicals or redox-active metals (Carocho M. et al. Food and Chemical Toxicology 51 (2013) 15–25). Astaxanthin however does not exhibit prooxidant properties, making it a safer and healthier antioxidant option (Martin H.D. et al. J. Prakt. Chem. 1999 vol. 341(3): 302-308). Astaxanthin is one of the few carotenoids that can cross the blood-brain barrier and the blood-retinal barrier, adding a level of protection to the brain and eyes as well (Guerin M. et al. TRENDS in Biotechnology 2003 Vol.21(5): 210-216). Astaxanthin has also been shown to reduce levels of circulating C-Reactive Protein in the blood, which is a marker of systemic inflammation correlated with a risk for heart disease in humans (Park J.S. et al. 2010 Nutrition & Metabolism 2010, 7:18).

About NASC

The National Animal Supplement Council is a nonprofit trade organization dedicated to protecting and enhancing the health of companion animals and horses throughout the United States. Founded in 2001, NASC is an all-industry association of stakeholders concerned with the issues surrounding the supply of health supplements for animals not intended for human consumption, such as dogs, cats and horses. NASC members include manufacturers of the finest animal health supplements, who are committed to the highest standards of quality and safety in the industry today, as well as raw materials suppliers, distributors, veterinarians, retailers, pet professionals, and animal friends.

About AstaReal USA, Inc.

AstaReal USA, Inc. is part of AstaReal Holdings Co., Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Chemical Group. AstaReal USA, Inc. is a natural astaxanthin manufacturer along with sales and marketing company servicing North and South America. AstaReal’s natural astaxanthin is cultivated, grown and harvested in its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S.A. As the global demand for natural astaxanthin continues to grow, AstaReal will continue to be fully dedicated to ensuring the consistent supply of premium, natural astaxanthin products.

*References

Human

joint health¹:

(Chen W.P. et al. International Immunopharmacology 19 (2014) 174–177; Huang L.J. et al. 2015 Modern Rheumatology 25(5):1-19; Maezawa T, et al. J Physiol Sci. 2016 Oct 6. [Epub ahead of print] PubMed PMID: 27714500)

eye health²:

Kajita et al. 2002 Journal of Traditional Medicines vol. 19(5):170-173

Nagaki et al. 2006; Journal of Clinical Therapeutics and Medicines vol. 22(1):41-54

Uchino Y. et al. 2012 The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging. Vol. 16(5): 478-481.

Nakamura A et al., Jpn J Clin Opthalmol. 2004;58:1051-54.

Nitta T et al., J Clin Therap Med. 2005;21(5):534-56.

Nagaki Y et al., Folia Ophthalomogica Japonica. 2010;3(5):461-68.)

skin health³:

(Tominaga K et al., Acta Biochim Pol. 2012;59(1):43-7.

Suganuma K et al., 2012. Jichi Medical University Journal vol. 35:25-33.

Satoh A et al., Oyo Yakuri Pharmacometrics. 2011;80(1/2):7-11.

Tominaga K et al., Food Style 21. 2009;13(10):25-9.

Satoh A et al.,. Jpn J Environ Dermatol Cutan Allergol. 2009;3(5):429-38.

Yamashita E,Carotenoid Science. 2006;10:91-5.

Yamashita E, Food Style 21. 2002;6(6):112-7.

Seki T et al., Fragrance Journal. 2001;12:98-103.

Stahl W et al., Am J Clin Nutr. 000;71(3):795-8.

Camera E et al. Experimental Dermatology, 18, 222–231)

cardiovascular health⁴:

Yoshida H et al., Atherosclerosis. 2010;209(2):520-23.

lwabayashi M et al., Anti-aging medicine. 2009;6(4):15-21.

Miyawaki H et al., J Clin Biochem Nutr. 2008;43(2):69-74.

Hussein G et al., Biol Pharm Bull. 2005;28(6):967-71.

Kim KY et al., Nutritional Sciences. 2004;7(1):41-46.)

anti-fatigue⁵:

(Hongo N. et al. 2016. Journal of Clinical Therapeutics & Medicines

general cognitive function⁶:

Katagiri M. et al., J Clin Biochem Nutr. 2012;51(2):102-7.

Liu X. et al., Brain Res. Feb 13; 1254: 18-27.

Nakagawa K. et al. Br J Nutr. Jun;105(11): 1563-71.

Miyawaki H. et al. (2005). Journal of Clinical Therapeutics and Medicines., 21(4): 421-429.

Zanotta D. et al. (2014). Neuropsychiatr Dis Treat. Feb 3; 10:225-30.

Satoh A. et al. 2009 J. Clin. Biochem. Nutr., 44, 280–284.

sleep⁷:

Iwabayashi M. et al. 2009 ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, 2009, Vol.6(4), pp.15-21

muscle endurance⁸:

Park J.S. et al. J ANIM SCI 2013, 91:268-275.

Earnest CP et al. Int J sports Med. 2011;32:882-888

Finaud J, Lac G, Filaire E. Sports Med. 2006;36(4):327-358.

Tian Y et al. Eur J Appl Physiol . 2010;110:971- 976.

Semba RD, Lauretani F, Ferrucci L. 2007:15;458(2):141-145.

Berzosa C et al. Eur J Appl Physiol. 2010

Brzeszczynska J et al. Appl Physiol Nutr Metab. 2008;33(6):1223-1231.

Goto S et al. Biochim Biophysica Acta. 2001;1512:251-258.

Nishida Y, Yamashita E, Miki W. Carotenoid Science. 2007;11:16-20.

Miki W. Pure Appl Chem 1991;1(63):141-146.

Martin HD et al. Pure Appl Chem 1999;71(12):2253-2262.

Malmsten CL, Lignell Å. Carotenoid Science. 2008;13.

Sawaki K et al. Journal of Clinical Therapeutics&Medicine. 2002;18(9);73-88.

Ikeuchi M, Koyama T, Takahashu J, Yazawa K. Biol Phram Bull. 2006;29(10)2106-2110.

Aoi W et al. Biochem Biophys Res Commun. 2008; 366(4):892-897.

Fukamauchi M. Food Style 21. 2007;11:1-4. 15.

Ikeuchi M et al. The 21st Annual Meeting on Carotenoid Research 2007.

Nakagawa K et al. Br J Nutr. 2011;31:1-9.

Wolf AM et al. J Nutr Biochem. 2010;21(5):381-389

Aoi W et al. Antioxid Redox Signal. 2003;5(1):139-144.

Park JS et al. Nutrition & Metabolism. 2010;7:18.

Lee SJ et al. Mol Cells. 2003;16(1):97-105.

Shibaguchi T et al. Jpn J Phys Fitness Sports

Companion Animals

immune function⁹:

Chew B.P. et al. 2011 Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology, 15 April 2011, Vol.140(3-4), pp.199-206

endurance¹⁰:

Zanghi BM 2015 _Am J Vet Res. 76(4)338-50

coat health¹¹:

Park J. et al. 2010 Nutrition & Metabolism, Vol.7(1), p.52

eye health¹²:

Wang W. et al. Journal of Nutritional Science (2016), vol. 5, e18, page 1-7

sleep¹³

Honda, T. et al. 2007 Astaxanthin-containing pet foods. USPTO # US 2007/0128310 Al. https://www.google.com/patents/US20070128310.

general well-being¹⁴:

Park, J.S. et al. 2014. J. Anim. Sci. 2013.91:268–275

Gross G.J. et al. 2005 Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry 272: 221–227