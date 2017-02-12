15 StandUp For Kids Students Accepted to Young Entrereneurs Academy

“Carlia, I want to join the YEA! Program because I want to help my parents pay the rent.” – Ashley, Age 14

SUFKOC is pleased to be the first organization to give at-risk and underprivileged youth the opportunity to participate in the YEA Program. StandUp For Kids is working diligently to come up with the best ways to help our youth become self-sufficient and develop a passion for something in life.

Throughout the year students work in close cooperation with local business leaders, community leaders and educators who use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to develop business ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch to investors, obtain funding, register with governmental agencies, establish e-commerce and a web presence, and more.

By the end of the 19-week class, students own and operate fully-formed and functioning businesses. Classes are held at The Anaheim Independencia Center and managed by Carlia Oldfather. StandUp For Kids continuously seeks donations; as well as mentors and volunteers to donate their time and knowledge with the youth in our community. If you or anyone you know would like to be a part of impacting and changing the lives of the youth in our community, please do not hesitate to contact Carlia Oldfather.

The Young Entrepreneurs Academy

Founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester with support from the Kauffman Foundation, YEA today serves thousands of students nationwide. In 2011, the United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation became a national sponsor and partner of the Academy to help celebrate the spirit of enterprise among today's youth and tomorrow's future leaders.

YEA bridges the business and educational communities to fulfill its mission of teaching more students how to make a job, not just take a job. YEA is made possible by The Kauffman Foundation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the E. Philip Saunders Foundation. For more information, visit yeausa.org.

About StandUp For Kids

StandUp For Kids (SUFK), founded in 1990, is a national non-profit organization whose target population is assisting homeless and at risk individuals between the ages of 13 and 24. Our core mission is to end the cycle of youth homelessness. Trained counselors help find, stabilize, and assist homeless and at-risk kids to attain productive and fulfilling lives off the streets. Our organization’s focus is on prevention, outreach support, transitional housing and providing an array of resources and services to help homeless and at-risk youth on their journey to becoming self-sufficient adults.