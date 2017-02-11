Privinvest is proud to announce the delivery of the most advanced sail-assisted superyacht ever built: “Sailing Yacht A”. Measuring close to 143 meters (468ft) with a gross tonnage of nearly 12,600 GT, she has become one of the greatest Passenger Yacht Code (PYC) superyachts in the world in terms of design and technology.

Technical prowess by Philippe Starck

“Sailing Yacht A” leads the way with her revolutionary engineering and design. She is one of the world’s largest and most advanced superyachts, boasting unique features such as an underwater observation pod, a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems. The three masts are the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composite structures in the world. The mainmast towers 100 meters above the waterline.

The world-renowned designer Philippe Starck created the unconventional design, which aims to challenge the expectations of conventional aesthetics as he did for Motor Yacht A.

“After years of hard work and substantial investment from the teams in charge of the project, we are proud to see this masterpiece ready for sea. She is the first of a new generation of ships embodying modernity, and reflects our group’s desire to break both engineering and design boundaries” commented Iskandar Safa, Founder of the Privinvest Group.

A major project entrusted to a Privinvest Group subsidiary

This fascinating concept was able to be built thanks to the high-tech building technology of Nobiskrug GmbH, a Privinvest Group company. Key features such as steel hull and steel superstructure with high-tech composite fashion plates that can be formed into any shape or size are among the key technologies Nobiskrug has developed over the past 15 years in co-operation with classification societies and special subcontractors.

The owner entrusted Nobiskrug, a leader in innovative commercial and superyacht design and engineering to design and carry out the project. Meeting the needs of such an ambitious project required very solid and specific skills as well as very large facilities. Privinvest Group was chosen for its ability to combine both.

About

Privinvest, headquartered in the Middle East and founded by Iskandar Safa, has facilities and shipyards in a number of countries including France, Germany and the Middle East. Its core areas of activities are the design and construction of naval and commercial vessels, the supply of integrated systems, support programs for naval fleets and the support and transfer of technology to countries wishing to develop their shipbuilding industry. Ancillary to its shipbuilding activities Privinvest is increasingly involved in the hydrokinetic and turbine industry.

Privinvest’s shipyards have delivered more than 2,000 vessels and its products are present in more than 40 navies around the world. Currently, besides a number of private customers, the Privinvest group is working for 6 major navies. Privinvest’s shipbuilding entities have consistently enjoyed export success and a strong order book from the group’s customers worldwide.