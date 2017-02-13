Good Leads CEO Bob Good "This service is designed to give both small businesses and larger firms looking for new healthcare tech markets a level of confidence in their business plans," said Bob Good, Founder and CEO of Good Leads Past News Releases RSS Good Leads® Extends...

Good Leads® enhances IT Healthcare Services Strategic Inside Sales Team Service. The enhanced IT Healthcare services Strategic Inside Sales Team Service from Good Leads® utilizes their premium outsourced inside sales and B2B lead generation Prospect Builder® services brand and methodology.

This unique service is now available to assist companies with IT healthcare solutions and medical device manufacturers to achieve their 2017 sales revenue objectives. Good Leads has a dedicated team of technology-focused business development demand creation trained specialists to find those net new discovery prospects.

"This service is designed to give both small businesses and larger firms looking for new healthcare tech markets a level of confidence in their business plans," said Bob Good, Founder and CEO of Good Leads. "Armed with a dedicated team of business demand creation specialists, businesses can stake a leadership position for the current demand in these new emerging niches and beyond." Good Leads' new offering is a very customized and targeted approach to finding new customers and leverages Good Leads prior customer experiences with both IT healthcare offerings as well as the medical device niche.

Good Leads has set aside their best technology-focused demand creation business developers to find those net new discovery prospects. "Good Leads' offering creates a center of excellence in sales funnel development with your company's name on it. We will provision a singular work pod for your new software and services offerings that will be equipped with dedicated, seasoned business development professionals, project management, and targeted contact lists all working under Good Leads premium outsourced lead generation Prospect Builder® brand and methodology," Bob Good concluded.

As credentials in developing this service niche, Good Leads has experience in generating technology sales leads with providers such as Quest Diagnostics, Samsung Neurologica, Intelerad, Fuji Medical, Vivace Health Solutions and Argus Radiology and will be attending HIMSS 2017 in Chicago in February in support of their IT healthcare customers.

About Good Leads:

Good Leads® is a premium lead generation company that provides IT sales leads, B2B lead generation and outsourced business development activities for technology centric firms on a global basis with significant emphasis in design and engineering software and services. Bob Good is CEO and Founder of the 15 year old firm. Good Leads specializes in executive level lead generation and appointment setting with international emphasis on supporting external corporate sales teams. Good Leads corporate headquarters is in Salem, NH with sales offices in Massachusetts, Maine and California. Good Leads can be contacted at 866 894-LEAD. http://www.GoodLeads.com