Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. the worldwide leader in Bluetooth® protocol analysis and testing services is pleased to announce development of a Bluetooth Conformance Tester for verifying conformance of Bluetooth low energy link layer and HCI implementations. The Teledyne Bluetooth Conformance Tester dramatically simplifies the testing and reporting of Bluetooth low energy implementations attempting to conform to the Bluetooth 4.1, 4.2, and 5 specifications published by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG).

The Teledyne Bluetooth Conformance Tester is used in conjunction with the Sodera Wideband Bluetooth Protocol Analyzer to test an implementation under test’s (IUT) conformance with the Bluetooth low energy specification. IUTs are tested using conformance test cases published by the Bluetooth SIG. For simplicity, test plans created using the Bluetooth SIG test plan generator can be directly imported into the Teledyne Bluetooth Conformance Tester. Conveniently, the Frontline protocol analysis software runs at the same time as the conformance tester and provides comprehensive packet analysis. In addition to errors, warnings and events, by adding the Bluetooth Protocol Expert System software module, specific references to the Bluetooth specification and even solutions are made available while running the Bluetooth Conformance Tester.

“The Teledyne Bluetooth Conformance Tester significantly reduces the conformance testing lifecycle,” explains David Bean, General Manager Teledyne LeCroy. “Not only does it streamline the conformance testing process, it can provide detailed solutions pointing to how to fix the issues that will inevitably be discovered when used with the Teledyne Bluetooth Protocol Expert System software module.”

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.