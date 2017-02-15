D.L. Newslow Announces New FSMA Compliance Classes

Excellence based on Experience "Everyone involved with the import or purchase of imported food should learn the contents of the new FSVP."

D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc. is celebrating 20 years of offering the gold standard in food safety and management systems training and consulting. Now, we are proud to be among the first in the country to offer the Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP) training, as well as one-of-a-kind courses on Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food. We also offer Food Defense in partnership with Mr. Rod Wheeler, an exciting speaker regularly featured on Fox Business News. Classes are now available in Orlando, New Orleans, Tampa and Washington, D.C. (http://www.newslow.com)

The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) was signed into law by President Obama in 2011. FSMA consists of seven separate rules, each of which defines new requirements for companies who manufacture, process, pack or hold food intended for consumption in the United States. The FSVP and Food Defense requirements are strict and will create additional challenges for importers and retailers alike. If you are involved in the importation of food in any way, shape or form it is critical that you understand the law to ensure you remain compliant. Our President Debby Newslow is a lead instructor authorized to offer this training.

Our partnership with Mr. Rod Wheeler brings a dynamic, engaging speaker with experience in homeland security, law enforcement and food safety to the team. Rod is well-known for his appearances on Fox Business News, where he presents straight talk about the current state of law and order in America. Rod is an exciting and interesting presenter who will present vital safety training tips such as how to deal with an active shooter in the workplace. Knowledge gained from the Food Defense workshop could very well save your life!

We also offer classic food safety and management system training such as Implementing SQF Systems (SQF Practitioner), HACCP Plan Development, Preventive Controls for Human and/or Animal Food, CAPA/Root Cause, Internal Auditor Training, GFSI food safety standards and much more. Please visit our website (http://www.newslow.com) or contact us directly by phone at (407) 290-2754 or email at contact(at)newslow(dot)com for more information.

About D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc.: Founded in 1997, D.L. Newslow & Associates, Inc, is proud to be celebrating our 20th year in business this year. Debby Newslow is well-known in food safety and quality management circles as being a foremost authority on quality and food safety management standards. She is the author of two books: Food Safety Management Systems: Applications, Best Practices and Compliance and The ISO 9001 Quality System: Applications in Food and Technology, as well as countless articles in print and online. Visit us on the web at http://www.newslow.com to learn more about Debby and her team along with information on our workshops, services and our proud partnerships.