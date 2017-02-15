Hammond Roofing Contractor "We are very pleased to be recognized with such a high customer service honor, our clients are truly the winners with this award," says Chuck Magee of Roof Crafters LLC.

Having been in construction for his entire adult life, with experience remodeling homes in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma, Chuck Magee certainly knows a thing or two about the industry. With over three decades of home construction knowledge, he knows that keeping up with training is critical, as new materials and methods are introduced and implemented, and new equipment is designed. He also knows that customer service is just as important as skills and experience, and an important key to success in the industry.

So it's no wonder that out of over 600 eligible applicants, Chuck Magee's company Roof Crafters LLC has been recognized by GuildQuality for consistently delivering superior customer care.

The prestigious Guildmaster Award is only given to those home building, remodeling and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the U.S. and Canada. The company must achieve a recommendation rate of 90 percent or above from their customers that have been surveyed by GuildQuality.

The Guildmaster Award serves as a reminder to Chuck Magee and the Roof Crafters LLC team of professionals that customer service must always be a primary initiative. Roof Crafters being one of only three Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractors in Louisiana, has access to more training than any other Baton Rouge roofing contractor, Hammond, Lafayette or surrounding areas.

As the most technically advanced roof contractor in the world, the introduction of client portals to help keep clients aware of every step taken on a job, and a comprehensive database of project information so that clients can easily see materials used from a project five years ago, are just some of the ways Chuck Magee strives to ensure his clients are happy, satisfied and well taken care of.

It is these innovations, and the sincerity of Chuck Magee and his team that has earned them the Guildmaster Award and the recognition they deserve for their commitment to quality. For more on the 2017 Guildmaster Award and qualifications, visit Guild Quality Surveys.