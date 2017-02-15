Watkins Construction and Roofing "The hard work we do in customer satisfaction shows that our customers are the real winners with the Angie's List award," says Michael Dier of Watkins Construction and Roofing.

Winning this award in 2016 is particularly significant, as the membership of Angie's List expanded rapidly during this year. The platform now boasts more than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom decided to join after a free membership option became available.

In order to qualify for the 2016 Award, Watkins Construction and Roofing had to work hard to provide excellent service to the newly expanded Angie's List customer base. According to founder Angie Hicks, only a fraction of the companies in Jackson, Mississippi were able to offer service of the consistently high standard offered by Watkins Construction.

The 2016 Angie's List Award has strict eligibility requirements, all of which must be met for a company to be considered for this award. In addition to passing a background check and following all of Angie's List operational guidelines, a company must maintain an "A" rating in the recent grade, review period grade, and overall grade rating categories.

Watkins Construction and Roofing is very proud to receive this award in recognition of the high level of service the company provides to customers in the Jackson area. "The hard work we do in customer satisfaction shows that our customers are the real winners with the Angie's List award," says Michael Dier of Watkins Construction and Roofing.

Times are changing dramatically at Angie's List. In 2016, the company broke with 21 years of tradition and provided a free membership option for consumers. Despite initial worries that new members would be less engaged than existing ones, these fears haven't been borne out: newcomers to Angie's List are just as keen to get involved in rating and reviewing companies as those who have joined in previous years. The quality of reviews remains high.

Watkins Construction and Roofing is dedicated to maintaining a status as the premier roofing contractor in Jackson Mississippi. And we look forward to the opportunity to install Jackson residents a new roof, repair existing roof or perform any roofing service needed. Call for a free estimate today at 601.718.2165!