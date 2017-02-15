American Atheist Press has published a third edition of BEYOND THE CRUSADES. It includes an exhaustively researched 19-page appendix that provides citations for the controversial 126 "Silent Historians" of Chapter 49 and serves to rebut critics who erroneously claimed that some of the writers on the list were not applicable or even pre-Jesus.

The author, Michael Paulkovich, is an aerospace engineer, inventor, author, and contributing editor for The American Rationalist, and has been the sole columnist for American Atheist magazine since 2011.

The Foreword was written by Robert M. Price, author of many books such as Deconstructing Jesus, The Pre-Nicene New Testament, The Amazing Colossal Apostle: The Search for the Historical Paul, The Christ-Myth Theory and Its Problems, The Empty Tomb: Jesus Beyond The Grave, and others.

REVIEWS OF BEYOND THE CRUSADES:

"...is not Michael Paulkovich exactly like Jesus in Mark 7, mercilessly pointing out how the pious have papered over the actual teaching of the Bible, substituting their own theological inventions?" - Robert M. Price, author of Deconstructing Jesus, The Christ-Myth Theory and Its Problems, The Pre-Nicene New Testament: Fifty-four Formative Texts and others.

"There is enough irony in this catalog of horrors to stoke a Bessemer Converter for years. If only ten percent of these pages were true, it would be a devastating indictment of Christianity. But all of it is historical fact and helps us to understand why Voltaire's motto was Écrasez l'Infâme!" - Frank R. Zindler, author of Through Atheist Eyes: Scenes From a World That Won't Reason, The Jesus the Jews Never Knew and others.

"Michael Paulkovich's new book, though pretty heavy going for those with only a casual interest in the subject, is a fetching read for the serious student or for anybody willing to make the effort to become one." - Donald R. Burleson, author of over 20 books and hundreds of articles.

After reading Beyond the Crusades and asked to write a blurb:

"I have decided not to because Paulkovich's animosity towards religion is even more extreme than my reputation." - Richard Dawkins, author of The God Delusion, The Selfish Gene, The Greatest Show on Earth: The Evidence for Evolution and others. (Michael Paulkovich considers this a high honor.)