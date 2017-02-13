2017 Oscars Online Invitation Collection

Punchbowl®, the gold standard in online invitations, today unveiled a new collection of invitation designs and a useful party planning guide for Hollywood’s biggest night. With the Awards show less than two weeks away, the invitation collection arrives just in time for peak party planning activity.

The 2017 invitations include twenty beautiful designs that feature imagery inspired by the red carpet, movie theaters, and Hollywood; glamorous gold foil details and the iconic statuette. Party hosts can easily create, personalize and send these online invitations from their phone, tablet or desktop at Punchbowl.com or through the company’s iOS and Android apps.

“Punchbowl offers best-in-class digital solutions to help hosts effortlessly plan special celebrations,” said Matt Douglas, CEO, Punchbowl, Inc. “This collection of online invitations and the accompanying party guide is everything you need to easily plan a gathering for the Oscars.”

To accompany the invitation collection, Punchbowl has also created a party planning guide with printable ballot cards, bingo cards, and simple Hollywood-worthy recipes. Party hosts get everything they need to organize an entertaining watch-party for their friends.

In a survey Punchbowl conducted, more than 60% of respondents said they prefer to watch Awards shows with at least 10 or more people. Over 90% of respondents also said they prefer to send online invitations over paper invitations, emails, or text messages to get the word out about a watch-party. Most of this planning happens in just two weeks, with 72% of Awards show invitations sent less than fourteen days before the event.

To browse the 2017 Oscars Online Invitation Collection visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/invitations/category/oscars.

To download the party guide visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/p/oscars-party-guide.

About Punchbowl, Inc.

Punchbowl is the company behind the critically acclaimed website Punchbowl.com, the new gold standard in online invitations. The site includes the ‘Characters Kids Love’ online invitation collection, which features iconic, beloved characters and the Handmade Art Collection that features gorgeous invitations handmade with paint, chalk, collage, pen, pencil, and calligraphy. More than 120 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent from Punchbowl. The company was founded by technology entrepreneur Matt Douglas, is located in Framingham, MA, and is backed by Intel Capital and Contour Venture Partners. To learn more, visit https://www.punchbowl.com/company.