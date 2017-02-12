Click Up Delivers New Take On Project Management

By simplifying their design and making it more intuitive, the team at Click Up is hoping they can empower users and establish positive associations with using the product.

“People forget how important it is to ensure people have a smooth experience with your product. In our case, people are dealing with tasks, projects, and deadlines. The [last] thing they want is to deal with finding a feature or figure out why something isn’t working like they expected,” said Zeb, an executive at ClickUp.

Unlike traditional project management software which provide users with a single interface, Click Up will be offering three alternate interfaces which all specialize in different functions.

The hope is that users can find a setup that works naturally for them, so that people can have a tailored solution without compromising the layout for other people.

In addition to this, the platform will include a number of features the product team has spent months implementing.

Wes Brummette, a VP at ClickUp, said, “[What] we wanted to do was find the most fundamental, frequent actions people were taking in their project management software and find ways to shortcut them from start to finish. We ended up with ClickUp's unique functionalities, such as turning into comments tasks.”

Turning comments into tasks is one of the staple features of ClickUp’s interface, letting managers save substantial amounts of wasted time.

With early users already experimenting with many of the startup’s proprietary features, the team says they are planning to release several more major features over the coming months.