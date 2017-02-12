ClickUp, Project Management Startup, Targets Design Teams

The startup is focusing on design-oriented teams as they believe this represents a large, underserved market.

“Right now most teams are combining Invision with their project management system in order for their designers to create mockups that they can review and edit efficiently. With Click Up, we’re integrating that functionality into our own product so that everything can be done in the same place in an organic way,” said Nik, a designer at ClickUp.

They are hoping that including this functionality will simplify design work and reduce time otherwise spent wastefully.

Nik elaborated, “People underestimate the benefits you get from having everything working together naturally within the same system. It helps every features work smoothly and consistently which means users are never thinking about whether they might end up wasting their time.”

In addition to this, ClickUp has a number of additional features it considers essential when working with designers.

When uploading images to Click Up for your team to review, you are presented with the options to add comments or mockup to the image to communicate precisely what you need.

Many teams use Skitch to capture screenshots on their computers and add markup quickly. This can be done from within ClickUp, letting you save ideas or get a visual for a task with almost no time or effort.

Expanding on this concept, ClickUp also offers a Chrome extension which lets users capture screenshots and import them directly into ClickUp tasks.

The new features are available now on their project management platform.