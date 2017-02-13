NRA Engages "Trucker Lives Matter" on NRA-TV

Trucker Lives Matter! Over 92% of truckers polled advised us they would either join the NRA or renew their NRA membership if the NRA endorses the 'Michael's Law Amendment.' We're hoping that's enough to make our bill, their bill. --James Lamb, TLM Spokesman.

The South Florida-based non-profit transportation trade group which represents small players in the industry across America, including truck drivers, known as the Small Business in Transportation Coalition ("SBTC"), says it has acquired the attention of the National Rifle Association ("NRA") in its quest to "Make the Roads Safe Again" and get new legislation passed.

Trucker Lives Matter ("TLM") Spokesman James Lamb appeared on NRA-TV on January 31, 2017 ("@TrkrLivesMatter") as a guest of NRA-TV's Television Personality Colion Noir ("@MrColionNoir") to make the case for the NRA teaming up with TLM on their quest to get their pro-gun "Michael's Law Amendment" bill introduced into Congress and passed into law.

The proposed legislation - listed below in its entirety, which Lamb personally drafted in late 2015 as an amendment to the existing Federal statute that governs interstate transportation of firearms (18 U.S.C. 926A) ... "is essentially a 'Constitutional Carry' measure that affirms the Second Amendment pursuant to the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and applies to not just truckers - but to all Americans traveling from state-to-state," Lamb said.

According to Lamb, the bill is currently being formalized by the staff of the Hon. Senator Marco Rubio, (R-FL), for imminent introduction into the Senate by Rubio. "They are currently writing up the bill and seeking a sponsor for a sister bill in the House," Lamb added.

The Michael's Law Amendment to 18 U.S.C. 926A:

18 U.S. Code 926A; (Renamed): Interstate possession, transportation and carrying of firearms...

(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of any Federal law or any Federal rule, a person who is an American citizen and is not otherwise prohibited by this chapter from possessing, carrying, transporting, shipping, or receiving a firearm shall be entitled to carry on his person in a loaded, readily-accessible capacity and transport a firearm for any lawful purpose from any place in any state to any other place in a different state in accordance with the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

(2) FEDERAL PREEMPTION The states are hereby preempted from regulating firearms that are transported into, out of, or through their state by a person who is an American citizen and is not a resident of that state, regardless of whether or not the firearm is carried in a loaded, readily-accessible capacity, pursuant to the Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution.

Lamb says the bill is needed desperately --not only to cure the current murder rate of interstate truckers-- and other workers in interstate commerce-- of approximately 50 men and women per year (according to U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics,) but as a matter of personal protection for all Americans who travel outside of their state and engage in commerce as consumers.

According to Lamb, the bill: (1) makes the distinction between merely possessing an unloaded, locked firearm and actually carrying a loaded, readily-accessible firearm as a self-defense tool, (2) affirms the right of a U.S. citizen (not otherwise prohibited from carrying under Title 18) to carry from one state to another state unrestricted without the need for any permit; (3) preempts the states from regulating the carrying of firearms that enter, exit, or pass through their state; and (4) respects states' rights in that it does not force a state to adopt the gun-permitting standards of another state or infringe on states' right to regulate the carrying of guns by a state's residents when they travel point-to-point within the state.

Lamb is directing the campaign through the TruckerLivesMatter.com website, which he launched in January 2017.

"We have already acquired over 22,000 members over the past month and the movement is growing daily," Lamb said.

According to Lamb, the website directs truckers-- and other interested pro-gun Americans-- to join the movement on social media by becoming a member of the TLM's Facebook Group.

The site directs visitors to an online petition to the NRA in the hopes of acquiring NRA support of the SBTC-written pro-gun bill named after the late Indiana-based over-the-road trucker Michael Boeglin, who was killed and burned while sleeping in his truck in Detroit in June 2014. Lamb has been pursuing new legislation in various forms since Boeglin's death. Boeglin's then-pregnant widow Ashley Boeglin teamed up with Lamb in 2014 and signed on to the SBTC-led efforts to get a law passed that would enable truckers to thwart future attacks against them on the road. She has approved the use of her late husband's name in connection with the legislation. Lamb said he formally delivered the online petition, which has received more than 6,000 signatures, to the NRA this past week via email.

Rubio, from Miami, Florida, who ran for president this past election cycle (2015-2016), in part, on fighting ISIS and was later re-elected to the Senate in November 2016 to a new 6 year term, is a well known supporter of Second Amendment rights. Lamb said he has pointed out to Rubio's staff that with all the recent terrorist "truck jackings" in Europe and an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack at Fort Lauderdale airport not even six weeks ago, which is in SBTC's home city and Rubio's own state: "It's only a matter of time before trucks are used as weapons by terrorists here on American soil," Lamb warned.

Lamb said the TruckerLivesMatter.com website has published the results-to-date of an online social media poll, which seeks to determine truckers' interest in NRA membership and their interest in the NRA supporting the TLM's 'Michael's Law Amendment:'

The ongoing poll asks truckers:

"If the NRA were to issue a statement supporting the Michael's Law Amendment (not just support "the right" it seeks to protect but actually ENDORSE the TLM movement's pro-gun bill) that is outlined on http://www.TruckerLivesMatter.com what would be your reaction?"

Truckers are asked to choose from three responses:

"I would become a dues-paying member of the NRA;

I would remain a dues-paying member of the NRA; or

I would still not be interested in the NRA."

"Over 92% of truckers polled advised us they would either join the NRA or renew their NRA membership if the NRA endorses the 'Michael's Law Amendment.' We're hoping that's enough to make our bill, their bill," Lamb said.

Lamb directed the media to the TLM Talking Points Fact Sheet for more information about SBTC, TLM and his proposed Michael's Law Amendment gun bill.