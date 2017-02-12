FCPX Effects Developer Pixel Film Studios Released ProFreeze Clone

Final Cut Pro X Plugins - PFS This is our newest edition to the ProFreeze product line, another great freeze frame tool for FCPX.

ProFreeze Clone is a freeze frame tool created for use within Final Cut Pro X by Pixel Film Studios. With ProFreeze, users can freeze any frame and create a parallaxing effect. Use ProFreeze Clone to introduce characters or highlight any subject matter with incredible energy and simplistic stylization. ProFreeze Clone is a Final Cut Pro X exclusive plugin.

ProFreeze allows Final Cut Pro X editors to apple dynamic effects to any frame in any video clip instantly. To use ProFreeze Clone, simply move the playhead to the desired frame in the FCPX timeline and use the command “Shift + H" shortcut to hold the frame in place and place the ProFreeze.

Editors change the number of cut-out clones, the X, Y, and Z position, and offset with simple sliders that can be found in the FCPX inspector window. Additionally, editors can achieve added motion dynamics with the zoom amount slider.

With camera controls, editors can control the position and rotation of the camera to easily achieve interesting camera angles. Additionally, FCPX users can utilize the random motion slider to create a organic shaky camera effect. For added dynamics, crank the angle of view slider to widen the camera’s perspective.

ProFreeze features a built-in masking tool to cut-out and highlight the character or object within a given scene. To use the masking tool, start by clicking around the subject and completing the mask. Double-click the line to add a point. Double-click a point to change its curvature. Command + double-click on a point to delete it. With these simple controls, user can refine the cut-out selection.

