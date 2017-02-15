Physicians for Informed Consent Hosts Major Vaccine Safety Conference

Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), the newly formed nonprofit organization dedicated to safeguarding informed consent in vaccination, has announced open registration for its Inaugural Meeting and Luncheon. Doctors, scientists, attorneys and educators will join dedicated parents and distinguished groups in the community to discuss vaccination safety issues and the need to preserve informed consent for all medical procedures, including vaccination. This public meeting, hosted by PIC, will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Costa Mesa, CA on March 12, 2017.

Candace Lightner of MADD, public health researcher Gary Goldman, Ph.D., immunologist Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D., and pediatrician Paul Thomas, M.D., are among the extensive and distinguished lineup of speakers.

PIC is a nonprofit organization that was formed after the passing of CA SB277, a law that mandates all children be vaccinated on the same schedule in order to attend both public and private school—effectively eliminating informed consent for vaccination. PIC asserts that the mandating of vaccines compromises health and safety for both individual patients and the public at large, and that a more thorough understanding of the science must occur if we are to achieve effective and ethical public health policies.

“Vaccine mandates endanger public health, said Dr. Shira Miller, PIC founder and president. "A growing number of physicians, scientists, attorneys, and other community leaders are advocating for scientific integrity, and the right to informed consent for all medical. We are pleased to provide a much-needed platform for education on infectious disease, the immune system and informed consent.”

Vaccine injury is under recognized and poorly publicized. Despite the estimate that less than 10 percent of injuries are ever reported, the government has awarded $3.2 billion to victims of vaccine injury through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Vaccine makers and physicians have been indemnified from liability for vaccine injuries since 1986.

Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt resource for doctors and parents who seek to preserve informed consent and limit government involvement in medical decision-making. PIC works to eliminate mandatory vaccination laws in California and throughout the United States. To view the entire Inaugural Meeting & Luncheon schedule and to register for the event, visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.