AAMA has a tremendously positive impact on individuals and organizations in Silicon Valley and in Asia through our conferences and networking events.

The Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA) is pleased to announce its 3rd annual Connect Conference that will feature an array of industry thought-leaders who will lead discussion about the new digital landscape of global film entertainment and global media. The event will highlight new digital innovations, investment opportunities and partnerships being built in both Silicon Valley and Asia.

In the next two years, the digital mediums of media, entertainment and advertising will grow nearly 11 percent in China. The AAMA Connect Conference will focus on these new forms of media and entertainment developing in both China and the United States. Featured speakers will consist of a mix of content creators, producers, tech executives and new initiative leaders who will look at the evolving engagement and monetization of film, television, virtual reality and branding.

Speaker highlights for the AAMA Connect Conference include:

Ty Ahmad-Taylor - CEO and President of THX Ltd., former SVP of Product at MTV; former VP of Product at Samsung SmartTV; and former VP at Comcast.

Bill Guttentag - Two-time Oscar award winning dramatic and documentary film writer, producer and director.

Allen Lu - Business Development for NBA Star Jeremy Lin; Founder of social enterprises TLMade and EPAMade.

Larry Namer - Founding partner of Metan Entertainment Group, Co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, Co-Creator and Producer of the drama series Love in Tiny Times and The Bruce Lee Project.

Jacob Mullins - Principal at Shasta Ventures

Michael Chang - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at NCSoft West; NCSOFT is one of the leading online gaming publishers in the world.

Eugene Chung - Film director and founder and CEO of Penrose Studios

Brady Forrest - Cofounder of Highway1, the premier hardware startup accelerator

Norman Liang - Venture Partner at WI Harper

David Lee - Chief Corporate Development Officer at 451 Media Group.

Vivian Wang - Partner at Sasson Capital Holdings, one of the first early-stage cross-border U.S.-Asian private equity funds with direct footprint in China.

Ewan Johnson - Virtual Reality Creative Director focused on the creation of narrative Virtual Reality experiences at DMG Entertainment.

Join AAMA to celebrate global innovations in 2017, learn what emerging technologies will become the standard in years to come, and how China will continue to be a growth catalyst in the world of digital media and entertainment for Asia in partnership with top U.S. technology leaders.

The AAMA Connect Conference will be held at Galvanize San Francisco February 23rd beginning at 1:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online before the event.

About Asia America MultiTechnology Association

Founded in 1979, Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA), is the largest pan-Asian technology association in the world. A nexus of leading executives and other stakeholders, AAMA accelerates the cross-fertilization of ideas and best-of-breed collaboration, resulting in successful business ventures throughout the Asia-Pacific region and global economy.

With a network of 10,000+ from over 2,000 companies and chapters throughout Asia, AAMA’s roster represents a diverse and influential spectrum of technology industries, including AR/VR, robotics, internet, wireless, telecommunications, multimedia/gaming, semiconductor, software, hardware, electronics and biotech/genomics, life sciences as well as leading financial and professional services experts integral to high-tech development.