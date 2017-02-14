Discovia Adds Dean Lewis and Dave Darner to National Sales Team

“They each bring tremendous experience and a track record of success that will help us accelerate our growth, " said Greg Mazares, Discovia's president of sales.

Discovia, a leading global provider of eDiscovery services to corporations, law firms and government entities, announced today that it has expanded its national sales team with the additions of Dean Lewis and Dave Darner.

Dean Lewis joins Discovia as Vice President, based in the Los Angeles. Lewis has more than 25 years of experience in legal services, litigation support, e-Discovery and document review services. He has extensive experience consulting and managing government and internal corporate investigations, antitrust, complex litigation and regulatory matters in the insurance, pharmaceutical, medical, telecommunication, financial services, manufacturing and defense industries. Prior to joining Discovia, Lewis worked for just under 10 years in a senior business development role as Vice President at Epiq Systems (recently acquired by DTI); over 8 years as a senior account executive with both Williams Lea and Uniscribe; and started his career with a seven-year stint as paralegal coordinator for the law firm Berger Kahn. He holds an Associates of Science Degree in Administration of Justice from Mt. San Antonio College (MTSAC) and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Paralegal Studies from the University of West Los Angeles.

Dave Darner joins Discovia as Senior Discovery Consultant, based in San Francisco. Darner has over eight years of experience in sales of eDiscovery and related services. He joined Discovia from Blackstone Discovery, where he served since 2008 as Vice President of Discovery Services. He was Blackstone’s top sales performer for five consecutive years. Before he commenced his career in legal services, he served as a general manager for a custom window replacement business. Earlier, Darner earned his PGA of America Card and became a professional golfer after passing the Player Ability Test. He attended Heald Business College, where he earned his CompTIA A+ certification.

Discovia has tremendous sales momentum entering 2017. The company achieved its third consecutive year of substantial growth in 2016 and its best annual revenue and profit performance since it was founded in 2004.

“We are very excited to welcome Dean and Dave to our outstanding team of business development professionals,” said Greg Mazares, Discovia’s President of Sales. “They each bring tremendous experience and a track record of success that will help us accelerate our growth. We will continue to build our sales team with experienced talent in all regions of the country.”

About Discovia

Discovia provides electronic discovery services to corporations and law firms engaged in litigation, ITC investigations, and internal and regulatory investigations, including HSR Second Requests. Services include onsite and remote data collections, data minimization, data processing and hosting, expert application of leading technology-assisted review tools, document review management, and document productions. In addition, Discovia offers Gateway™, a SaaS and IaaS full-service eDiscovery platform which allows clients, without their having to make any capital investment, to complete all or part of their eDiscovery requirements using Discovia’s secure, scalable infrastructure, supported by Discovia’s team of experts. Discovia is one of the only eDiscovery services providers to achieve ISO 27001 certification and HIPAA/HITECH compliance for data security according to third-party auditors. Discovia is the first to publish its accuracy rate – 99.7 percent, and typically achieves data culling rates of 95 percent for repeat clients. Discovia is the first eDiscovery services firm to deliver a fixed-price managed services solution, enabling corporate legal departments and law firms to gain a world-class eDiscovery function with complete cost predictability. More information is available at (415) 392-2900 or http://www.discovia.com.