South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and Culture Shock Miami co-present TAJ EXPRESS, the Bollywood Musical Revue, on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 4:00 PM on the Main Stage of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

TAJ EXPRESS explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations. Through a fusion of film, dance, and music, this dazzling international sensation promises to take audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society.

Watch a video teaser! https://youtu.be/QiwqW-_2EkM

The production is a high energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance, and thrilling live music. The musical takes audiences into a dazzling theatrical spectacular wrapped into 120 minutes of swirling colors, sparkle, shimmer and electrifying energy, which weaves its magic to mesmerize and captivate audiences all over the world.

TAJ EXPRESS is produced, directed and choreographed by Vaibhavi and Shruti Merchant, one of the dynastic families who have been in the Bollywood film industry for decades. The production is also the first original Indian musical to have successfully completed five years of international touring.

Having several scores composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and Salim-Sulaiman Merchant and Monty Sharma, the highly acclaimed musical tells a Bollywood story unraveled through high energy dance routines showcasing a surge of vibrant footwork and an illustration of emotional rapture.

Full price tickets are $35 to $67.50. These tickets are available online at SMDCAC.org or through the SMDCAC box office by calling 786-573-5300.

$5 tickets are available to 13-22 year olds and one accompanying guest, exclusively through CultureShockMiami.com. $5 Culture Shock Miami tickets are not sold through the SMDCAC Box Office or through SMDCAC.org. Culture Shock Miami ticket sales for this performance end on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 11:59 PM. Student ID and TicketWeb confirmation is required when picking-up tickets at will call.

ABOUT TAJ EXPRESS

TAJ EXPRESS is produced by one of India’s leading entertainment families, the Merchants. The show is produced and directed by Shruti Merchant who is amongst the top choreographers in the Bollywood industry. Shruti has been seen as a judge on India's dance reality show Dance India Dance. Alongside Shruti Merchant, is Director of Choreography, Vaibhavi Merchant. Vaibhavi has worked in over 75 Bollywood films and is known for her smash hits such as Dhol Baaje, Jhoom Barabar, Kajra Re & Kamli. Her recent work includes songs for Sultan, Fan and Befikre. She has received numerous awards for her choreography, including the prestigious National Award for Choreography, IIFA, and the American Choreography Award.

TAJ EXPRESS is presented in the US by Columbia Artist Management LLC. (CAMI). CAMI is an international leader in managing the careers and touring activities of the world's most prominent performing artists and institutions. CAMI has been on the forefront of performing arts management and production throughout the world for nine decades. CAMI is known to bring World Music and Dance to center stage with collaborations such as Dublin Irish Dance, Shanghai Acrobats of the People’s Republic of China, The Havana Cuba All-Stars and many others.

ABOUT SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community.

ABOUT CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI (http://www.CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM)

CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI, a program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when kids make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers of the future. Culture Shock Miami offers $5 tickets for students (ages 13-22) to performances provided by more than 100 organizations, including top music, theatre, dance, and performing arts presenters in Miami-Dade County. With each $5 student ticket, a second $5 ticket may be purchased for an accompanying guest of any age. Tickets are on sale now through CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM. In addition to performing arts, students can get two-for-$5 or free admission passes to many South Florida museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations. For more information about this exciting program, please call Christina Tassy-Beauvoir or Mary-Margaret Dale at 305/375-1949.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County’s art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, a campus of state-of-the-art cultural facilities in Cutler Bay, as well as Miami Dade County Auditorium, Joseph Caleb Auditorium and the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.

