AFCC IVF Success Rates vs. National Average 2014 Fertility screening is becoming more important over time as many women delay their childbearing until their mid to late thirties.

The Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago is now offering low cost fertility screening packages for those who want to know more about their fertility potential. Two fertility screening packages are offered that evaluate the sperm and the ovarian reserve (remaining egg supply).

Over the last several decades there has been a continuing trend for women to delay their childbearing. Many women now plan to delay starting a family until their mid to late 30’s which was very unusual 50 years ago. As a result, some women will have difficulty conceiving when they are finally ready to start a family due to a low egg supply or low egg quality situation.

Ovarian reserve testing gives women insight about their egg supply for the future. Ovarian reserve tests for the quantity of eggs remaining. Egg quality is a separate issue which is greatly affected by female age.

The basic screening package includes two blood tests and a transvaginal ultrasound on the female partner and a semen analysis on the male. The blood tests include day 3 FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) and estradiol hormone levels. The ultrasound test counts the antral follicles in the ovaries as another gauge of the woman's ovarian reserve. The total cost for the basic fertility screening package is $90.

The more comprehensive fertility screening package includes all of the tests from the basic screening package and adds an anti-mullerian hormone (AMH) blood test. AMH levels give us another way to estimate ovarian reserve. The total cost of the comprehensive fertility screening package is $110.

The cost of either fertility screening package will be credited back toward fertility treatment done in the future at any of their 3 Chicago area offices.

“We are excited to be able to offer these fertility screening packages which enable couples to get a better understanding of their fertility potential," says Richard Sherbahn, MD, the Medical Director of the Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago. “Some women with diminished ovarian reserve indicated by this testing would decide to try to get pregnant sooner rather than later. Some may decide to pursue fertility treatments, and some might choose to have eggs frozen for fertility preservation for the future.”

These fertility screening packages do not test for many of the problems that cause infertility. However, they do give a basic understanding of the egg supply and the sperm situation. A more complete evaluation for infertility is indicated for couples with a female under age 35 that have been trying to get pregnant for at least 12 months, or for couples with a female 35 or older that have been trying for at least 6 months.

