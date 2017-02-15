Open Brace, leading software products publishing firm based in Chennai, had launched ― SAPVarsity™, an on-demand MOOCs e-learning platform for SAP professionals, at a recent InsideTrack event. SAPVarsity provides instructor-led SAP eLearning courses using virtual live classroom, on-demand online product specific courses, and offers high quality content prepared by experts, classroom interactions and live interactions with instructors.

"Each SAP eLearning course is an interactive textbook, featuring pre-recorded videos, quizzes, and projects" said Arun Bala, CEO of Open Brace. "Most of us are products of classic school learning. And, we tend to demand an institution to get trained. With SAPVarsity, learning is a click away. We thank each of our subject matter experts, course instructors, not excluding the team behind making each course to highest standards possible."

MOOCs need personal touch, especially when instructors are teaching technical or functional content to a beginner. SAPVarsity™ makes learning more personalized, interactive, and organized. SAPVarsity has a teaching assistance ingrained in the program. It provides customized full instructor-to-peer shared learning experience, and encourages students to participate in an intelligent and engaging conversation with instructors. More details: https://blog.sapvarsity.com/

SAPVarsity has each e-learning tutorial is designed to be engaging enough to make students stick to completing their enrolled course. Feedback metrics from quizzes are shared with every online eLearning instructor to keep a tab on progress and monitor where their content needs improvement. Each instructor shares a space with students to make it a less isolated process, with focus on latest SAP products and making content accessible to students at affordable prices. The global online learning market is expected to reach USD 107 billion by 2017.

SAPVarsity has each course module has designed to engage the reader completely. It has a faculty member elucidating on concepts, followed by sharing his real-world experiences, the application of those concepts practically on a live board, quizzes, group submissions and assignments. Besides this, SAPVarsity encourages participants to meet offline by organizing a meet-ups and events. To try SAP training course and to review training catalog offered by SAPVarsity, please visit this link: http://learn.sapvarsity.com/.

About the Company

Open Brace is an exclusive provider of information technology, business consulting, enterprise software applications, and business process services. Open Brace is a software products publishing and consulting firm that specializes in creating digital solutions, infrastructure and applications management services with focus on SAP® products. Based in Chennai, India, Open Brace is a certified SAP® Startup Focus startup & part of HANA Development Accelerator Program. The company provides consulting services for enterprise use-cases on data science, artificial intelligence, and enterprise business applications. For more information ― http://openingbrace.com/.

