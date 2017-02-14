Mark Simmons, a licensed agent and a Realtor, has joined NJHomeBuyer.com Realty - the only exclusive buyer's office in New Jersey serving Cumberland County New Jersey area home buyers. The dedication to serving home buyers rather than sellers began when NJHomeBuyer.com Realty was established in 2002. The intent at the time was - and still is - to avoid the conflicts of interest that occur when a real estate company's agents represent both the buyer and seller in a purchase transaction. As an exclusively for buyers office NJHomeBuyer.com Realty qualified for membership in - and joined - NAEBA, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, in 2002 and has been a member ever since.

Mark Simmons, a resident of Vineland, brings a wealth of experience advocating for home buyers in purchase transactions for both resale homes and new construction. Potential home buyers can reach Mark at jazzplayermark(at)gmail(dot)com

NJHomeBuyer.com Realty's office location in Cherry Hill New Jersey serves home buyers from Mercer County to Cumberland county. The office number is 856-488-8444

For media inquiries: contact Paul Howard, managing broker at 856-488-8444 or email: paulhoward111(at)gmail(dot)com

Website: http://www.SouthJerseyHomes.com