Zitter Health Insights, which provides life science, specialty pharmacy and managed care organizations with insights to optimize patient access to pharmaceuticals, today launched their new Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) Message Monitor Service.

IDN Message Monitor is a syndicated service that provides real-time monitoring of pharmaceutical manufacturer interactions with decision-makers at influential IDNs. This service offers a “fly-on-the wall” view of each visit. The data collected reveal the content of discussions along with the IDN decision-maker’s perception of the value of the interaction, as well as actions planned as a result of each meeting. This information is critical to developing the right strategies for working with IDNs and the right training for IDN account teams. In addition to tracking their own meeting effectiveness, manufacturers are able to evaluate competitor messaging and meeting effectiveness.

The IDN Message Monitor service addresses the following unmet needs expressed by our clients:



Access to real-time insights that allow ongoing optimization of IDN strategy

Independent monitoring of the messages IDN decision-makers are hearing

Unbiased assessment of meeting effectiveness and impact

Ongoing tracking of strategies and tactics that interest IDNs most

Insights into competitive messages and contracting

“The IDN Message Monitor service allows IDN decision-makers to provide manufacturers with feedback that is intended to improve the effectiveness of future meetings, with a resulting benefit to both parties, IDNs and manufacturers.” said Yvonne Brill, Vice President of Innovation at Zitter Health Insights. “Manufacturers who purchase the IDN Message Monitor receive real-time feedback on their own and their competitors’ messages and their impact. This allows manufacturers to continuously improve their strategy. For many manufacturers, calling on IDN decision-makers is new and the feedback provided by the IDN Message Monitor is invaluable in moving manufacturers up the learning curve quickly.”

About Zitter Health Insights

Zitter Health Insights (ZHI) combines expert analysis with syndicated subscription research to optimize patient access to pharmaceuticals. Since 1989, ZHI has provided insights to help life science companies, specialty pharmacies, and managed care organizations get the right drugs to the right patients.

