The RE/MAX Northern Illinois real estate network will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Feb. 17 in the Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier with a gala dinner for 800 guests, its annual awards presentation and a spectacular fireworks show.

There’s a great deal to celebrate since the first RE/MAX office in Illinois opened its doors in Elmhurst in 1977. At the time, RE/MAX represented the newest wave of change in the real estate brokerage industry. By 1989, RE/MAX had grown to lead the Chicago area in closed real estate transactions, a position it has held continuously since then – a period of 29 years.

In 2016, the network closed over 41,000 transactions with a total value of $9.2 billion.

“What really makes that so remarkable is that our industry has changed dramatically over the course of the last 40 years and especially the last 20 years as so much of the home buying process has moved online and our industry grappled with the housing market downturn that began in 2008,” noted Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of the RE/MAX Northern Illinois network.

Despite those challenges, RE/MAX Northern Illinois now consists of 105 offices that are home to nearly 2,300 brokers and hundreds of support staff.

“Our network is large in size, but what we’re proudest of is the remarkable productivity of our brokers,” said Kreider. “Last year, our brokers closed an average of 18 transactions each and earned an average of $102,000 in commissions, making them the most productive brokers of any major brand in this market.”

RE/MAX Northern Illinois has also been recognized by its peers for its innovative approach to doing business, a prime example being its leadership in integrating online technology into the property search and sale process.

Its mobile real estate app, available for download at http://www.illinoisproperty.com, provides comprehensive information about residential and commercial property for sale in the region. It offers users an impressive array of tools that can make a property search easier, faster and more effective.

“We are continually looking for new ways to give our brokers the best set of tools in the industry to maximize their productivity,” explained Kreider. “Just a few weeks ago we reached agreement with Circlepix.com to give our brokers access to an outstanding suite of marketing tools that integrate seamlessly with our existing technology.”

The RE/MAX Northern Illinois network, headquartered in Elgin, Ill., is part of RE/MAX, a global real estate organization with 110,000+ sales associates in 100+ nations. RE/MAX Northern Illinois covers the northern third of Illinois from the metro Chicago area to Moline and Rock Island.

