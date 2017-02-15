Mississippilandsource The founder of MississippiLandsource.com says, "We are very happy with our internet exposure for Chuck Magee Consulting as well as our rural real estate brokers throughout Mississippi."

MississippiLandsource.com and the sites that it owns and operates now encompass over 50 partner websites, and Chuck Magee Consulting will benefit from a huge amount of exposure to land sellers in rural areas across Mississippi and all rural America.

Chuck Magee Consulting is headquartered in McComb, Mississippi. They have been in the construction and digital media industry for almost 20 years. With experience in digital media and construction industries, the real estate brokers and construction companies partnered here with Mississippi-landsource.com will be great exposure for the company. The advertising partnership is the beginning of a long-term relationship with Mississippilandsource.com.

Chuck Magee Consulting only works with Real Estate Brokers and Roofing Contractors. Chuck Magee Consulting only working with Real Estate Brokers and Roofing Contractors can bring an expertise to these industries that most digital marketers can’t.

About Mississippilandsource.com

MississippiLandsource.com, LLC is a rural listing website for Mississippi Real Estate Brokers to list real estate for sale in any Mississippi County. Mississippi-landsource.com is part of the Your-Landsource.com network of over 55 websites owned and operated, which are targeted towards buyers and sellers of Mississippi land, farms, ranches, commercial, timberland and rural homes outside city areas with acreage.

In addition to the land and home listing websites, MississippiLandsource.com has a small group of sponsors that will aid in the purchase and enjoyment of land ownership. Led by Doug Rushing Realty, Inc. of Tylertown and McComb Mississippi.